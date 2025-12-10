Yash & Radhika Pandit Celebrate 9th Anniversary; Her AI Anniversary Reel Goes Viral

Kannada superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit marked their ninth wedding anniversary on December 9, and the celebration quickly became a talking point among fans. Radhika’s heartfelt Instagram tribute — featuring a mix of personal moments and playful AI-generated visuals — left social media users calling it one of the “sweetest” anniversary wishes online.

Radhika’s Heart-Melting Reel Leaves Fans Emotional

On Tuesday, Radhika shared a reel that tenderly captured all the roles Yash plays in her life. It opened with a romantic photo of the couple lovingly gazing at each other, accompanied by the caption: “Why do you call your husband for everything?”

The reel then transitioned into a lineup of AI images portraying Yash as her “personal bodyguard, ChatGPT, chef, personal photographer, mentor, DJ, doctor, calculator, stress buster, and peace.”

Along with the video, Radhika wrote a short but emotional note: “You are, and always will be, my answer to everything. Happy 9th (sic).”

The comments section overflowed with admiration, with fans calling the couple “the cutest Sandalwood couple ever ❤️” and praising Yash as the “perfect package of family man.” Many described the video as “the sweetest wish” and “how cute,” echoing the widespread affection the pair enjoys.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Yash and Radhika’s love story began on television. They first met on the set of the show Nandagokkula, where their onscreen chemistry soon transformed into real-life affection. The pair later starred together in films such as Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Drama and Santhu Straight Forward.

They tied the knot in December 2016, welcomed their daughter Ayra in 2018, and became parents again in 2019 with the birth of their son Yatharv.

Yash to Return to the Big Screen with ‘Toxic’

On the professional front, Yash is gearing up for his next big release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Nayanthara, Kiara Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.



The movie is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, setting up a major box-office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.