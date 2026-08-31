Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's mother defended his pre-KGF success against resurfaced remarks.

She highlighted his five consecutive hits and humble origins.

Producer Allu Arvind's 'Who was Yash?' comment resurfaced.

Yash previously emphasized team effort for a film's success.

Yash's mother Pushpa Arunkumar has publicly defended her son's journey to stardom after Telugu producer Allu Arvind's old 'Who was Yash before KGF?' remark resurfaced amid the buzz around Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Speaking at a recent press meet, Pushpa stressed that Yash had already built a successful career in Kannada cinema before the KGF franchise took him to a pan-India audience.

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Yash's Mother Defends His Journey Before 'KGF'

Pushpa said Yash's success didn't begin with KGF. She mentioned that his run of successful Kannada films and his rise without the advantages of wealth or a film-industry background.

"Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him," Yash's mother said at a recent press meet.

What Did Allu Arvind Say About Yash?

The controversy goes back to 2023, when producer Allu Aravind discussed the success of the KGF franchise and questioned Yash's standing before the films became a nationwide phenomenon. He also highlighted the franchise's large scale, production value and visual spectacle as major factors behind its success.

The comment, "Who was Yash before KGF?" drew criticism from Yash's fan base and has resurfaced on social media as attention around Toxic continues.

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Yash Had Earlier Responded To The Remark

Yash addressed the issue while speakling to Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. During the conversation, the host brought up the question, "Who was Yash before KGF?"

Yash said a film's success cannot be credited to just one person and stressed the contribution of everyone involved in making a movie.

"I believe a film does not belong only to the producer. Many people work on a film, but the actor often gets most of the credit. Whether it is a supporting actor, writer or any other member of the team, everyone works hard. But if an actor cannot carry what has been created for him, the film may not work," he said.

Yash also thanked audiences, saying they are capable of recognising strong content and performances.