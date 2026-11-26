Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patna Police filed FIR for comedian's offensive Bihar comments.

New Delhi FIR cites offensive Bihar women, Chhath remarks.

Delhi complaint targets comedian, event organisers, and club.

Maheshwari had apologised earlier; police investigate video evidence.

A fresh FIR has been filed against Yash Maheshwari at Delhi's Saket Police Station over alleged offensive remarks about women from Bihar, their cultural traditions during Chhath Puja and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The complaint, filed by Nilotpal Mrinal, also names the event organisers and the comedy club, seeking action over comments allegedly made during a show in Saket on October 24. The development comes after an earlier FIR was registered against the comedian at the Cyber Police Station in Patna over similar allegations.

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Delhi Police Files FIR Against Yash Maheshwari

According to news agency ANI, the complaint alleges that objectionable comments were made at an event held at a club in Saket on October 24. The remarks reportedly concerned women from Bihar, their dignity, religious beliefs and cultural practices, as well as former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police said that officers would examine the event's video recording and other available evidence as part of the investigation.

The complainant, Nilotpal Mrinal, has sought action not only against Maheshwari but also against the organisers and the comedy club where the event took place.

Delhi | An FIR has been filed at the Saket Police Station in Delhi against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari. The controversy stems from alleged offensive remarks concerning women from Bihar and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The complainant, Nilotpal Mrinal, filed the FIR at the Saket Police Station. The complaint alleges that during an event held on October 24 at a club in Saket, offensive remarks were made regarding women from Bihar, their dignity, religious beliefs, and cultural traditions. The complaint demands action against comedian Yash Maheshwari, the event organisers, and the comedy club. The FIR invokes Sections 79, 196, 296, and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police will examine the video recording of the event and other pieces of evidence: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

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Earlier FIR Was Registered At Patna Cyber Police Station

The Delhi case follows an FIR filed earlier by Patna Cyber Police after officials received information through social media about alleged abusive and objectionable comments directed at women from Bihar on the comedian's YouTube channel, @Almostyash.

In a press release, the Patna Cyber Police said it registered the case on November 24 under Case No. 1550/26. Police stated that the alleged remarks could disturb social harmony and create hostility between different communities.

The Patna FIR invokes Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The police said the investigation was under way and further legal action would follow.

दिनांक 24.11.2026 को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म YouTube पर चैनल @Almostyash (Yash Maheshwari) के माध्यम से बिहार की महिलाओं के प्रति अभद्र एवं आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी किए जाने के मामले में #पटना_साइबर_थाना में कांड संख्या 1550/26, दिनांक 24.11.2026, धारा 75(1), 79, 351, 352 एवं 66(C), 66(D) IT Act के अंतर्गत #प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। उक्त वीडियो/कंटेंट में बिहार की महिलाओं के प्रति की गई आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणियों से सामाजिक सौहार्द प्रभावित होने एवं विभिन्न समुदायों के बीच वैमनस्य की स्थिति उत्पन्न होने की आशंका के मद्देनजर मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। पटना साइबर थाना द्वारा मामले की जांच एवं अग्रतर विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। #पटना_पुलिस सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक, अभद्र एवं भड़काऊ सामग्री प्रसारित करने वालों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। @dm_patna @bihar_police @IG_CentralRange @cityspwest @CentralSP_patna @CyberPol_Patna @BiharHomeDept @IPRDBihar @DDNewsHindi @AIRNewsHindi #PatnaPolice #CyberPolice #CyberCrime #BiharPolice #CyberPS #viralvideo #viral — Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) November 25, 2026

Yash Maheshwari Had Apologised Amid Controversy

The controversy erupted after Maheshwari allegedly made objectionable remarks about the sindoor worn by women in Bihar during Chhath Puja. His comments drew criticism, prompting him to issue a public apology.

The comedian said that he had made a mistake and that he had not intended to hurt the festival or anyone's sentiments.