Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Yash Maheshwari faced backlash for controversial sindoor joke.

His joke inappropriately compared sindoor practice during Chhath Puja.

Maheshwari apologized, acknowledging his remarks were inappropriate.

Public outrage prompted calls for legal action against comedian.

Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has apologised after facing widespread criticism over a controversial joke. The joke was about the sindoor tradition observed by married women in Bihar, particularly during Chhath Puja. His remarks, which drew an inappropriate comparison involving the length of the sindoor streak, triggered outrage on social media and calls for legal action against him. Following the backlash, the comdian also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.

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'Meri Taraf Se 100% Galati Thi'

As the controversy intensified, Maheshwari released an apology video, accepting that his remarks were inappropriate. He acknowledged that he should not have made the comment and said he would be more careful about the content he shares in the future.

In the video, he said, "Mera naam Yash Maheshwari hai aur mai stand-up comedian hun. Maine ek video dala tha jisme Bihar ke culture ko lekar baat kar raha tha. Mujhe uss tarah tippani nahi karni chahiye thi."

He added, "Mera maksad aisa kuch nahi tha. Baat galat direction mai chali gayi. Meri taraf se 100% galati thi."

The comedian took responsibility for his words and apologised, adding that he would avoid posting similar content and exercise greater care in the future. After sharing the apology, he also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.

(Image Source: Instagram/@almostyash)

What's The Controversy About?

Maheshwari shared a performance on his YouTube channel under the title Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy. The video description included a disclaimer that read, "This video is just for fun purposes. Doing my shows in Delhi NCR."

However, a clip from the performance soon attracted criticism online. In it, the comedian refers to the tradition followed by some married women in Bihar during Chhath Puja, where sindoor is applied in a long streak extending from the nose. He connects the practice with the belief in a husband's longevity before making a vulgar comparison involving male anatomy.

This bkl yash maheshwari, who insulted women and compared women’s sindoor with size of male genitals in his video, deactivated his insta account and now put that video in members only. Such a cheap tactic to gain clout and was happily celebrating it in the name of dark humour. https://t.co/axCTTlcBqA — Shubham Kumar (@HeyyyyShubham) November 24, 2026

The remarks prompted strong reactions, with several people objecting to the way he spoke about a cultural and religious practice. BJP member and activist Ritu Jaiswal also took to social media to demand strict action. She called for an FIR against the comedian in every district of Bihar over his comments about Chhath Puja and women observing the festival.