Yami Gautam To Perform Ravan Vadh At Delhi's Luv Kush Ramleela On Dussehra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam to perform symbolic Ravan Vadh at Delhi Ramleela.

Event scheduled for October 20, 2026, celebrating good over evil.

This year's Ramleela highlights 'Respect for Women' theme.

Yami's participation underscores women's strength against injustice.

Actor Yami Gautam will take part in Delhi's Dussehra celebrations on October 20, 2026, by performing the symbolic Ravan Vadh at the Luv Kush Ramleela held at the historic Red Fort Ground. The National Award-winning actress will shoot an arrow at Ravana's effigy as part of the annual celebration marking the victory of good over evil. This year's event carries a message of women's empowerment, with the Ramleela committee choosing 'Respect for Women' as its central theme. Organisers say Yami's participation will highlight women's strength and their role in standing against injustice and social evils.

Yami Gautam To Perform Ravan Vadh At Luv Kush Ramleela

Yami Gautam's appearance at the Luv Kush Ramleela will be a highlight of this year's Dussehra celebrations in the national capital. The actress is scheduled to shoot the symbolic arrow at Ravana on October 20, in front of spectators gathered at the Red Fort Ground.

The event also draws a connection with her recent film, Nai Naveli, which features a scene in which she performs Ravan Vadh. This time, the moment will take place during a public Dussehra celebration, bringing the actress into one of Delhi's prominent annual cultural events.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused To Be Taken To Mumbai Today Via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

'Respect For Women' Is This Year's Theme

Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said the decision to invite Yami Gautam reflects the event's focus on women's dignity and empowerment.

"The theme of our Ramleela this year is 'Respect for Women'. We believe that a woman is not only a symbol of love, compassion and strength but also possesses the courage to stand against injustice and social evils. With this thought, we have invited National Award-winning actress Yami Gautam to perform Ravan Vadh this Dussehra. She will represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil."

ALSO READ | ‘Salman Khan Must Apologise’: Bishnoi Community’s Devendra Budiya Speaks Out After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Kumar added that Ravana represents more than a mythological character, as he also stands for arrogance, injustice and social evils. According to the committee, having a woman perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh is intended to reinforce the importance of women's empowerment, dignity and respect.

Bollywood Stars At Luv Kush Ramleela

Several well-known film personalities have previously participated in the Ravan Vadh celebrations at the Luv Kush Ramleela. The list includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas, Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Yami's participation will add to that tradition while placing the spotlight on this year's theme. The committee has invited residents of Delhi to attend the Dussehra celebrations with their families and children on October 20 at the Red Fort Ground. The event will combine the customary burning of Ravana's effigy with a message about women's dignity and the need to stand against injustice.