‘Bahut Kuch Seekhna Hai, Karna Hai’: Yami Gautam After Her First National Film Award Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam won Best Actress National Film Award for Article 370.

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony occurred in Gujarat.

Gautam expressed pride, encouraging aspiring artists about hard work.

Her film, Article 370, also won Best Feature Film.

Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress from President Droupadi Murmu at the award ceremony held in Gujarat. The actor was honoured for her performance in the 2024 film Article 370.

As she walked up to receive the prestigious honour, Yami greeted the audience with a namaste and a warm smile. Her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, watched the ceremony from the audience and could be seen beaming with pride as he clapped enthusiastically for her achievement.

Actress Yami Gautam is honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role by President Droupadi Murmu 🎬🙌#IndiaCelebratesCinema #FilmsThatUnite pic.twitter.com/zx5iymWwik — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 22, 2026

Following the big win, Yami interacted with reporters and expressed that she was “still trying to soak in the moment” and reflected on what the honour meant to her as an artist.

‘Bahut Kuch Seekhna Hai, Karna Hai’

Yami spoke about the significance of the award, not just for her personally but for artists who spend years pursuing their craft, often without knowing where their journey will lead. “I am still trying to soak in this moment. It is a matter of great pride and honour for any artist, any film artist who has worked their whole life. And I say this, I’m sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to this city with dreams… You don’t know what life has for you,” she told reporters after receiving the National Film Award.

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She then switched to Hindi and shared a message for aspiring artists, encouraging them to continue working hard and pursuing their dreams.

“Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, dhoondte rahiye aur ek na ek din aap bhi aisi jagah pahunch jayenge. Main nahi kahungi ki mujhe pata hai main kahan pahunchi hoon, kyunki journey abhi bhi bahut lambi hai. Bahut kuch seekhna baaki hai, bahut kaam karna baaki hai. Par apne aap mein hi itna bada samman milna, aur aisi jagah par jo ek aitihasik jagah hai, bahut hi garv mehsoos hota hai. Thank you so much for this honour and for all the respect.”

This loosely translates to: “Keep working hard, keep doing good work, keep searching and exploring, and one day you will reach a place like this too. I wouldn’t say that I know where I have reached, because my journey is still very long. There is still so much to learn and so much work to do. But receiving such a prestigious honour in itself, and that too at a place that holds such historical significance, makes me feel incredibly proud. Thank you so much for this honour and for all the respect.”

VIDEO | Ekta Nagar, Gujarat: After attending the 72nd National Film Awards, actress Yami Gautam says, "I am still trying to soak in this moment. It's a great matter of pride and honour for any film artist who has worked all their life. There is still a lot left for me to learn in… pic.twitter.com/Uwng85iJah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026

Yami also spoke about the significance of hosting the National Film Awards outside the national capital for the first time, with the ceremony taking place in Kevadia, Gujarat.

“Many film artistes from across the country, traditions and cultures gathered under one roof, symbolising the importance of the Statue of Unity,” she added.

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Yami opted for an elegant black saree with a golden border to receive the award. She completed her traditional look with jhumkas, jewellery and a bun with flowers.

72nd National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards honoured the best of Indian cinema from 2024. Article 370 won the National Award for Best Feature Film, and Yami Gautam took home the Best Actress award for her performance.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 draws on real events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The political action thriller was produced by Yami’s husband, Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.