Yami Gautam Read Quran For ‘Haq’, Took One And A Half Years To Understand Islamic Law

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam read the Quran for film 'Haq' role.

Director Suparn Verma details extensive team research.

Character Shazia Bano faces legal, personal challenges.

Film 'Haq' streams on Netflix after box office run.

Yami Gautam was last seen in the film Haq, where her performance received widespread appreciation. Directed by Suparn Verma, the film was released in theatres on November 7, 2025. In the movie, Yami played the role of Shazia Bano, while Emraan Hashmi appeared as Mohammad Abbas Khan. Now, the director has revealed that Yami even read the Holy Book Quran as part of her preparation for the role.

Yami Gautam’s Preparation

In a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, Suparn Verma spoke openly about the research process and Yami Gautam’s dedication. He shared that Yami prepared deeply for her character Shazia Bano and even read the Quran for better understanding. Suparn Verma said, “We spent almost a year and a half understanding Islamic law. Yami Gautam also read the Quran.”

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Team’s Research

Suparn Verma further explained that the team worked extensively on research before bringing the story to life. He said, “Today, everyone has access to information, but you don’t always know what is correct. In such a situation, I wanted Haq to be a voice of understanding. Our entire team did a lot of research before making this film.” He also added that Yami’s character Shazia Bano is based on a woman struggling with personal and legal challenges in 1970s India.

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About The Film Haq

Produced under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baveja Studios, the film Haq highlights important themes such as gender equality and justice. While the film received positive reviews from critics, it did not perform strongly at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was made on a budget of around Rs 40 crore but earned only Rs 19.62 crore. Despite its theatrical performance, Haq is now available for streaming on Netflix.