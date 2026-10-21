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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesYami Gautam Performs Ravan Dahan During Delhi’s Dussehra Celebrations: WATCH

Yami Gautam Performs Ravan Dahan During Delhi’s Dussehra Celebrations: WATCH

Yami Gautam joins Delhi's Dussehra celebrations and performs Ravan Dahan. She talks about the importance of teaching children about Indian traditions.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Yami Gautam performed Ravan Dahan during Delhi Dussehra.
  • Gautam stressed importance of teaching cultural traditions to children.
  • Filmmaker Aanand L Rai attended, recalling childhood memories of Delhi.

Actor Yami Gautam joined Dussehra celebrations in Delhi on Tuesday, performing Ravan Dahan as people across India marked Vijayadashami with traditional rituals, cultural programmes and religious processions. From Udhampur and Srinagar to Ujjain, Jodhpur and Gorakhpur, celebrations brought communities together to mark the triumph of good over evil.

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Yami Gautam Stresses The Importance Of Indian Traditions

Addressing the gathering in Delhi, Yami described the occasion as a special experience, saying she was delighted to celebrate Vijayadashami alongside so many people.

“This is my first experience of this kind. So many people have gathered here on such an auspicious and special day, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. It is a very special moment for all of us to celebrate together,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
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The actor thanked the audience for their affection and respect, and said she was particularly pleased to see children taking part in the festivities. She also stressed the importance of introducing younger generations to India's cultural heritage and helping them understand the meaning behind its festivals.

“I think childhood memories are the most beautiful and strongest. It is very important to familiarise children with our culture, traditions, festivals and celebrations, and help them understand the significance of these occasions,” she said, extending her Vijayadashami wishes to the gathering.

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Aanand L Rai Recalls Childhood Memories In Delhi

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who also attended the celebrations, reflected on returning to Delhi after several years. The visit brought back memories of his childhood and the time he spent in the city with his parents.

“Coming back here after so many years feels like returning home. It brought back memories of my childhood and the time I spent in this city with my parents,” he said.

Rai added that he hoped to visit more often, giving himself the opportunity to reconnect with those cherished memories.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Yami Gautam do during the Dussehra celebrations in Delhi?

Yami Gautam joined the Dussehra celebrations in Delhi and performed Ravan Dahan. She described it as a special experience, delighted to celebrate Vijayadashami with many people.

What importance did Yami Gautam place on Indian traditions?

She stressed the importance of introducing younger generations to India's cultural heritage. It's crucial for children to understand the meaning and significance behind these festivals.

What did filmmaker Aanand L Rai recall at the Delhi celebrations?

Aanand L Rai reflected on returning to Delhi after several years. The visit brought back cherished childhood memories of the city and time spent there with his parents.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijayadashami 'Ravan Dahan' DELHI Dussehra 2026 Ami Gautam
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