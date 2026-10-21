Yami Gautam Performs Ravan Dahan During Delhi’s Dussehra Celebrations: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Yami Gautam performed Ravan Dahan during Delhi Dussehra.

Gautam stressed importance of teaching cultural traditions to children.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai attended, recalling childhood memories of Delhi.

Actor Yami Gautam joined Dussehra celebrations in Delhi on Tuesday, performing Ravan Dahan as people across India marked Vijayadashami with traditional rituals, cultural programmes and religious processions. From Udhampur and Srinagar to Ujjain, Jodhpur and Gorakhpur, celebrations brought communities together to mark the triumph of good over evil.

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Yami Gautam Stresses The Importance Of Indian Traditions

Addressing the gathering in Delhi, Yami described the occasion as a special experience, saying she was delighted to celebrate Vijayadashami alongside so many people.

“This is my first experience of this kind. So many people have gathered here on such an auspicious and special day, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. It is a very special moment for all of us to celebrate together,” she said.

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The actor thanked the audience for their affection and respect, and said she was particularly pleased to see children taking part in the festivities. She also stressed the importance of introducing younger generations to India's cultural heritage and helping them understand the meaning behind its festivals.

“I think childhood memories are the most beautiful and strongest. It is very important to familiarise children with our culture, traditions, festivals and celebrations, and help them understand the significance of these occasions,” she said, extending her Vijayadashami wishes to the gathering.

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Aanand L Rai Recalls Childhood Memories In Delhi

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who also attended the celebrations, reflected on returning to Delhi after several years. The visit brought back memories of his childhood and the time he spent in the city with his parents.

“Coming back here after so many years feels like returning home. It brought back memories of my childhood and the time I spent in this city with my parents,” he said.

Rai added that he hoped to visit more often, giving himself the opportunity to reconnect with those cherished memories.

(With inputs from ANI)