Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam urged against AI photo alteration without consent.

Her plea followed a morphed video of Janhvi Kapoor.

Jr NTR condemned the act.

Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda backed action against AI misuse.

Yami Gautam has urged people not to use artificial intelligence to alter or enhance her photographs, following outrage over a morphed video involving Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The AI-generated clip, linked to the Chuttamalle song from Devara: Part 1, circulated widely on social media and showed Janhvi in a sexually explicit manner.

Yami Gautam Makes Appeal Over AI-Edited Images

Amid growing concerns over the misuse of AI to manipulate images and videos, Yami took to social media to make a direct request.

She asked people to use photographs of her from public appearances in their original form and stressed that altering someone's likeness with AI without their knowledge or consent should not be acceptable.

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She said, "Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent."

The actor added, "Thank you in advance for respecting my request!"

A sincere request to the media Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2026

Jr NTR Calls Morphed Video 'Vile' And 'Shameful'

Jr NTR also reacted strongly after the manipulated video surfaced online. Describing the content as "vile" and "shameful beyond words", the actor urged people not to watch, circulate or engage with it.

"In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where 'Matrudevo Bhava' is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words," Jr NTR wrote on X.

He also said he would pursue legal action against those involved in creating and distributing the manipulated content.

Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda Backs Jr NTR's Stand Against AI Abuse

Megastar Chiranjeevi has also condemned the incident, warning that the misuse of AI is a wider concern that can affect anyone.

He wrote, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. (sic)"

Chiranjeevi said he would raise the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and other affiliated industry bodies.

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

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Vijay Deverakonda also voiced his support for Jr NTR's response, describing the incident as a disturbing example of how AI can be misused.

The actor reshared Jr NTR's post on X and questioned the growing insensitivity around digitally manipulated content.

Vijay wrote, "We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? "