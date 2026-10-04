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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesYami Gautam Urges Against AI Alterations As Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video Of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral

Yami Gautam Urges Against AI Alterations As Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video Of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral

Yami Gautam urges people not to manipulate her images with AI as Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda condemn the misuse of AI.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yami Gautam urged against AI photo alteration without consent.
  • Her plea followed a morphed video of Janhvi Kapoor.
  • Jr NTR condemned the act.
  • Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda backed action against AI misuse.

Yami Gautam has urged people not to use artificial intelligence to alter or enhance her photographs, following outrage over a morphed video involving Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The AI-generated clip, linked to the Chuttamalle song from Devara: Part 1, circulated widely on social media and showed Janhvi in a sexually explicit manner.

Yami Gautam Makes Appeal Over AI-Edited Images

Amid growing concerns over the misuse of AI to manipulate images and videos, Yami took to social media to make a direct request.

She asked people to use photographs of her from public appearances in their original form and stressed that altering someone's likeness with AI without their knowledge or consent should not be acceptable.

ALSO READ: Who Was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi LGBTQ+ Influencer And Makeup Artist Shot Dead In Amritsar

She said, "Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent."

The actor added, "Thank you in advance for respecting my request!"

Jr NTR Calls Morphed Video 'Vile' And 'Shameful'

Jr NTR also reacted strongly after the manipulated video surfaced online. Describing the content as "vile" and "shameful beyond words", the actor urged people not to watch, circulate or engage with it.

"In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where 'Matrudevo Bhava' is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words," Jr NTR wrote on X.

He also said he would pursue legal action against those involved in creating and distributing the manipulated content.

Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda Backs Jr NTR's Stand Against AI Abuse

Megastar Chiranjeevi has also condemned the incident, warning that the misuse of AI is a wider concern that can affect anyone.

He wrote, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. (sic)"

Chiranjeevi said he would raise the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and other affiliated industry bodies.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt As Munna Bhai Takes Aim At PM Modi, Says 'Can't Feel Peace' In India

Vijay Deverakonda also voiced his support for Jr NTR's response, describing the incident as a disturbing example of how AI can be misused.

The actor reshared Jr NTR's post on X and questioned the growing insensitivity around digitally manipulated content.

Vijay wrote, "We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? "

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Yami Gautam make an appeal regarding AI-edited images?

Yami Gautam made the appeal following outrage over an AI-generated, sexually explicit morphed video involving Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. She stressed that altering someone's likeness with AI without their knowledge or consent is unacceptable.

How did Jr NTR react to the AI-generated morphed video?

Jr NTR called the video 'shameful'.

Which other actors supported Jr NTR's stance against AI misuse?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda both condemned the incident and supported Jr NTR. Chiranjeevi warned of AI misuse as a wider concern, and Vijay Deverakonda called for harsh legal consequences.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Yami Gautam AI Jr NTR Devara Part 1 Chuttamalle
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