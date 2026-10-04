Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai Life To Settle In Himachal Pradesh: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar permanently moved to Himachal Pradesh.

They sought peaceful life, away from Mumbai's bustle.

Couple chose Yami's ancestral 25-acre heritage property.

Professional commitments will still bring them back to Mumbai.

Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have reportedly left Mumbai and made Himachal Pradesh their new home. The couple, who welcomed their son Vedavid in 2024, has chosen to step away from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle and constant media attention for a quieter life in the hills. However, their professional commitments will continue to bring them back to Mumbai.

Why Did Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Move To Himachal Pradesh?

According to a News18 report, Yami and Aditya have moved to Himachal Pradesh permanently. The decision comes as the couple looks for a more peaceful lifestyle away from the bustle and relentless spotlight of Mumbai.

For Yami, Himachal isn't an unfamiliar place. The actress hails from the state, where her family also lives, giving her a deep personal connection with the region. Even before her marriage, she had bought a nearly century-old heritage house in Gohar, Mandi.

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The property, spread across 25 acres, has now become the couple's home as they settle into life away from Mumbai.

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Got Married At Their Himachal Home

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in June 2021 at their Himachal Pradesh home. Built using wood and stone and surrounded by greenery, the property reflects the couple's preference for a simple and natural setting.

The land also has produce such as apples, potatoes, plums and ginger. Rather than turning the property into an elaborate celebrity residence, the couple is said to have kept it understated and close to its natural surroundings.

Yami And Aditya Previously Lived In A Rented Mumbai Apartment

The couple has generally kept its personal life away from the public eye. Yami and Aditya are usually seen together at film shoots, promotional events or select industry gatherings.

Before moving to Himachal Pradesh, the couple lived in a spacious rented apartment in Mumbai's Khar West area.

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Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' Also In The Spotlight

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Nayyi Navelli'. The project has been directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Yami plays the character of Mohini in the film, which is set against the backdrop of Meerut. 'Nayyi Navelli' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026.