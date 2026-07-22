'Would've Stood With Students And Faced Police Batons': Seema Pahwa Backs Delhi Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Seema Pahwa voiced support for NEET student protests.

Pahwa questioned industry's silence, urging compassion for students.

She praised Shabana Azmi for personally joining student protests.

The protest led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak has continued to draw widespread attention. A number of film personalities have expressed solidarity with the protesting students, and Seema Pahwa has now spoken out in their support. In a recent video shared on social media, the actress questioned the silence of those who have chosen not to speak up and also praised veteran actress Shabana Azmi for standing alongside the students.

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Seema Pahwa Voices Support for Students

Sharing a video on Instagram, Seema Pahwa expressed her concern over the ongoing protests and appealed for compassion. She said, "I don't understand what will happen on the 20th, 21st and 22nd or who will stop this, because humanity seems to have disappeared. It is shocking that so many people are still silent. You are protecting your own position. You are afraid that if you speak up, your work will stop."

Continuing her message, the actress criticised those who have remained quiet despite witnessing students suffering in the national capital.

She added, "You should be ashamed. At least awaken your humanity. Look at those children who are crying, suffering and being beaten. Don't you feel any sympathy for them? You are sitting comfortably at home. The big names should be ashamed. Have some humanity. Are you silent because your work may stop or because you may not receive awards? This country needs every individual right now. Influential people from every profession should come forward and offer their support."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Bhargava Pahwa (@seemabhargavapahwa)

She further added, "Do you think the children being beaten today will stand by you tomorrow? Are you hoping to become successful only with the government's support? Everyone should be ashamed. It has been three days, and the situation is so painful that it feels as though a child from one's own family is dying. I don't know what kind of people you are. Why are you so afraid? Why is no one raising their voice?"

Seema Pahwa Praises Shabana Azmi

Seema also praised veteran actress Shabana Azmi for personally joining the protest. She said, "I have become a fan of Shabana Azmi ji. At her age, she stood shoulder to shoulder with the students. If I were not dealing with my own problems, I would have rushed there and faced police batons alongside those children. You people are very insensitive."

In the caption of her Instagram post, Seema wrote, "I stand with these children, with their families, and with this country."

Her video has since gone viral across social media platforms.

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Several other film personalities have also extended their support to the students over the issue. Shabana Azmi visited Jantar Mantar, while Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj and several other artists have openly backed the protests.