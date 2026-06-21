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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz; Teases Live Shows In 2027

ABP Exclusive | Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz; Teases Live Shows In 2027

Ahead of World Music Day 2026, ABP Live sat down with Lisa Mishra, who reflected on her early career, creative freedom in independent music, and dream collaborations with SZA, Kehlani, and Ritviz.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lisa Mishra discusses her journey, creative freedom, and live shows.
  • She dreams of collaborations with SZA, Kehlani, and Ritviz.
  • Independent music provides creative freedom, authenticity drives her songs.
  • Lisa plans curated live shows, advises musicians for authenticity.

Every year, World Music Day reminds us of something we already know but rarely stop to feel - that music is the only language nobody needs to learn. It has a quiet way of saying what words alone cannot. This June 21, ABP Live marks the occasion with an exclusive conversation with Lisa Mishra, the singer-songwriter who has lived that truth in the most personal way possible.

Mishra is well known for her songs like Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, and DJ Snake’s Let Me Love You viral cover videos. In this conversation, she talks about where her songs come from, dream collaborations, live shows, and how personal stories shape her songs and the creative freedom she’s found by simply staying true to herself.

Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz

On World Music Day, Lisa Mishra’s collaboration wishlist perfectly reflects music’s power to connect people across borders. She names SZA and Kehlani from the international arena, and indie-pop favourite Ritviz, closer to home - artists she once admired from a distance, and now dares to imagine standing beside.

“Working with artists I grew up admiring felt impossible when I was recording videos at 13 or 14,” she told us, calling the idea both surreal and deeply motivating.

For Lisa, these collaborations represent more than star power; they’re about finding kindred creative languages. She admires SZA and Kehlani for their raw songwriting and lush sonic textures, qualities she strives for in her independent work. Ritviz, she notes, bridges indie sensibilities and mass appeal in a way that inspires her own genre-blending instincts. Lisa frames these wishes as part of a larger trajectory, building a musical identity bold enough to sit beside those she admires, rather than mimic them.

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Independent Music, Authenticity And Creative Freedom

If World Music Day is a reminder that the best music comes from an honest place, Lisa Mishra lives that philosophy year-round.

“About 80% of my songs come from personal experience,” she explains, adding that the rest is playful invention shaped by rhyme and melody. 

Playback singing, she admitted, sharpened her craft, taught her to adapt her voice to a director’s vision and a character’s emotional world. But independent music gave her something different. It allowed Lisa to control narrative, mood, and production. Social media, she said, played a pivotal role in this transition. The platforms democratised discovery, turning bedroom recordings into career catalysts and enabling artists to reach audiences directly. Lisa admitted she never predicted the virality that launched her career; at first, she feared it might be a one-hit moment. Instead, it became a doorway into sustained creative work across music and acting, guided by authenticity rather than trends.

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Tours, Live Shows And Storytelling

Live performance is the next milestone on Lisa’s list. Audiences can expect to see her on stage early next year, but not as a hurried set of singles. Lisa wants a curated live experience built around a full body of work, an album or EP, so the show can be a coherent story rather than a greatest-hits collage.

Storytelling remains central to everything she does: whether singing, acting, or composing, Lisa says the throughline is connecting with people. Her advice to aspiring musicians, especially young women, is simple and fierce: be authentic, enjoy the process, and don’t let others dictate how you should sound or look. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who does Lisa Mishra want to collaborate with?

Lisa Mishra dreams of collaborating with international artists SZA and Kehlani, as well as homegrown sensation Ritviz. She admires their raw songwriting, lush sonic textures, and Ritviz's ability to bridge indie and mass appeal.

How does Lisa Mishra approach her songwriting and creative freedom?

Lisa Mishra finds the most creative freedom in independent music, with about 80% of her songs stemming from personal experience. Social media played a pivotal role in her transition, democratizing discovery and launching her career.

What are Lisa Mishra's plans for live performances?

Lisa Mishra plans to perform live early next year. She wants to create curated live experiences built around a full body of work like an album or EP, telling a coherent story rather than just a greatest-hits set.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
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ABP Exclusive Ritviz Lisa Mishra World Music Day 2026 Kehlani
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