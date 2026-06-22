Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Official probe into incident continues, safety protocols urged.

Carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav died after suffering an electric shock while working on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the early hours of 17 June. The 45-year-old is survived by his wife and two children. FWICE, the trade union representing film workers, confirmed the death and said Bhansali has already given Rs 40 lakh to the family. The federation is now pressing for the payment to be raised to Rs 50 lakh and has also requested that the filmmaker cover the educational expenses of Yadav’s two children. Authorities are yet to release a full investigation report.

FWICE Seeks Higher Compensation After Set Electrocution

Carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav suffered a fatal electric shock on 17 June while on set for Love & War. Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The production has said it is cooperating with authorities. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has provided Rs 40 lakh to Yadav’s family, according to FWICE. The payment was presented as immediate financial support following the tragedy.

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FWICE Demands

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is requesting that the compensation be increased to Rs 50 lakh. The union has also asked the production to fund the deceased’s children’s schooling until they complete their education.

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About Love & War

Love & War is Bhansali’s first project to bring together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Reportedly, the film explores a tense love triangle centred on two officers and the woman caught between duty and emotion. An official probe into the circumstances of the electrocution is pending. FWICE has called for clearer safety protocols on sets and said it will follow up with the production and relevant authorities.

FWICE has urged swift action to ensure the family receives fair and lasting support, while the film industry looks to strengthen on-set safety measures as the investigation continues.