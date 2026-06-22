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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWorker Electrocuted On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Shoot; FWICE Seeks Rs 50 Lakh Compensation

Worker Electrocuted On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Shoot; FWICE Seeks Rs 50 Lakh Compensation

Carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav died from an electric shock on the Love & War set on 17 June. FWICE says Bhansali has given Rs 40 lakh and is urging the filmmaker to raise the payout to Rs 50 lakh.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
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  • Official probe into incident continues, safety protocols urged.

Carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav died after suffering an electric shock while working on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the early hours of 17 June. The 45-year-old is survived by his wife and two children. FWICE, the trade union representing film workers, confirmed the death and said Bhansali has already given Rs 40 lakh to the family. The federation is now pressing for the payment to be raised to Rs 50 lakh and has also requested that the filmmaker cover the educational expenses of Yadav’s two children. Authorities are yet to release a full investigation report.

FWICE Seeks Higher Compensation After Set Electrocution

Carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav suffered a fatal electric shock on 17 June while on set for Love & War. Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The production has said it is cooperating with authorities. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has provided Rs 40 lakh to Yadav’s family, according to FWICE. The payment was presented as immediate financial support following the tragedy.

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FWICE Demands

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is requesting that the compensation be increased to Rs 50 lakh. The union has also asked the production to fund the deceased’s children’s schooling until they complete their education.

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About Love & War

Love & War is Bhansali’s first project to bring together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Reportedly, the film explores a tense love triangle centred on two officers and the woman caught between duty and emotion. An official probe into the circumstances of the electrocution is pending. FWICE has called for clearer safety protocols on sets and said it will follow up with the production and relevant authorities.

FWICE has urged swift action to ensure the family receives fair and lasting support, while the film industry looks to strengthen on-set safety measures as the investigation continues.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there an investigation into the carpenter's death?

Yes, an official probe into the circumstances of the electrocution is pending. Authorities have not yet released a full investigation report.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
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Sanjay Leela Bhansali FWICE Electrocution Chandradhari Singh Yadav Love & War Set
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