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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Women Who Chase Married Men Are Evil, Men Lack Character,’ Says Tanishaa Mukerji; Internet Reacts

‘Women Who Chase Married Men Are Evil, Men Lack Character,’ Says Tanishaa Mukerji; Internet Reacts

Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol’s sister, opened up about infidelity and loyalty in relationships, calling women who pursue married men “evil”.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tanishaa Mukerji called women pursuing married men evil
  • She also stated involved married men as those who lack character.
  • Social media users debated her stance on responsibility.
  • Many argued married men bear more blame for affairs.

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently took to social media to share her views on relationships involving married men and women who knowingly pursue them. While she called women who have affairs with married men “evil”, she also held the men responsible, saying they “lack character” for betraying their wives.

‘Women Who Chase Married Men Are Evil’: Tanishaa Mukerji

Sharing her thoughts, Kajols sister wrote, “My thoughts - women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. In fact, they are against women! Because being with someone’s husband is disrespecting the wife.”

She went on to hold the husband accountable as well, adding, “The man is to blame too. He lacks character!”

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Tanishaa further described women who pursue married men as “evil” and said they should not be considered role models for children. “And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children!” she wrote, before adding the hashtags “Feminist” and “Gen Z”.

“I said what I said!” Tanishaa concluded.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Tanishaa’s comments sparked a debate on social media, with several users questioning her decision to place greater emphasis on the “other woman” rather than the married man who breaks his marital vows.

One user wrote, “From another perspective. Single women are not sworn to fidelity. Married men are. Start your complaint with married men who have affairs and are disrespecting their own wives, their children and holy matrimony.”

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Another user echoed the sentiment, questioning why Tanishaa described the woman as “evil” while referring to the husband as someone who merely “lacks character”. The user argued that the married man is the one who made a commitment to his wife and subsequently broke it.

A third user also urged Tanishaa to look at the issue with more nuance. “You seem very young — too young. Life is all black or white when one is young. As one matures & becomes wiser with experience, one realises Life is all about shades of grey,” the user wrote, adding that the “onus is on the married, cheating man” and asking people to “STOP blaming the ‘other woman’.”

Another user brought up Rani Mukerji while reacting to Tanishaa’s post, writing, “Rani had affairs with Govinda and Aditya Chopra when they were married. Guess your cousin wasn’t a role model either.”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tanishaa Mukerji's views on women who have affairs with married men?

Tanishaa Mukerji stated that women who have affairs with married men are

What is Tanishaa Mukerji's opinion on married men who engage in affairs?

Tanishaa Mukerji believes married men are also to blame in such situations. She stated that they

How did social media users respond to Tanishaa Mukerji's comments?

Social media users debated her views, often questioning her greater emphasis on the

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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