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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWimbledon 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Pandey, Lara Dutta, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny And More Shine Courtside

Wimbledon 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Pandey, Lara Dutta, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny And More Shine Courtside

Wimbledon 2026 has welcomed a dazzling line-up of celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Princess Kate, Bad Bunny, Lara Dutta, David Beckham and more. Here's who attended.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:20 AM (IST)

As the Wimbledon 2026 season started at London's iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the prestigious Grand Slam welcomed not only the biggest names in tennis but also an impressive line-up of celebrities, royals, musicians and film stars. From glamorous Royal Box appearances to standout fashion moments, this year's championship continued its tradition of blending elite sport with star power.

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Wimbledon Opens With Tennis's Biggest Names And Celebrity Guests

The 2026 Championships began shortly after the clay-court season concluded at Roland Garros, bringing the sport's leading players onto Wimbledon's famous grass courts. Fans watched top stars including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka compete in the opening rounds.

Off the court, equally famous faces filled the stands. Among those spotted during the opening days were Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull, Niall Horan with Amelia Woolley, Isla Fisher and several other well-known personalities.

Day two attracted another wave of celebrity guests, including Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and Nicky Hilton, adding even more glamour to the historic venue.

Royals, Hollywood Stars And Sporting Icons Fill The Royal Box

As the tournament progressed, Centre Court welcomed an exceptional mix of royalty, actors, musicians and sporting legends.

Among the high-profile attendees were Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Lily Collins, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Joe Jonas with his mother Denise Jonas, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, Elle Fanning, Benedict Cumberbatch with Sophie Hunter, and many others.

Former tennis champion Serena Williams also made a brief return to Wimbledon, while Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff remained among the standout performers on court throughout the tournament.

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Indian Celebrities Add Star Power To Wimbledon 2026

Indian cinema also enjoyed a strong presence at this year's Championships.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Sreeleela, Ayesha Khan and Kalyani Priyadarshan were among the leading Indian celebrities seen courtside during the tournament.

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, along with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, were among the high-profile guests at Wimbledon in July 2026. 

Fashion Takes Centre Stage Alongside The Tennis

Wimbledon once again reinforced its reputation as one of Britain's premier summer social events, with celebrity fashion drawing almost as much attention as the action on Centre Court.

Keira Knightley debuted a fresh micro-bob hairstyle, while Princess Kate stepped away from her signature green in favour of a tailored red Roland Mouret dress featuring a peplum waist before returning to a classic grass-inspired shade for the final.

Several celebrities embraced Ralph Lauren's timeless preppy style, including Nicole Kidman, Elizabeth Debicki, Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins and Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson. British fashion labels such as ME+EM and Mulberry were also prominently represented throughout the fortnight.

Cynthia Erivo made multiple appearances during the tournament, while Grace Jones brought her unmistakable style to Centre Court. Guests also gathered in hospitality suites hosted by Range Rover, Ralph Lauren and Evian.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lara Dutta Jennifer Lopez David Beckham Priyanka Chopra Bad Bunny Wimbledon 2026 Wimbledon Royal Box Princess Kate Celebs At Wimbledon 2026
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