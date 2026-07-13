As the Wimbledon 2026 season started at London's iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the prestigious Grand Slam welcomed not only the biggest names in tennis but also an impressive line-up of celebrities, royals, musicians and film stars. From glamorous Royal Box appearances to standout fashion moments, this year's championship continued its tradition of blending elite sport with star power.

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Wimbledon Opens With Tennis's Biggest Names And Celebrity Guests

The 2026 Championships began shortly after the clay-court season concluded at Roland Garros, bringing the sport's leading players onto Wimbledon's famous grass courts. Fans watched top stars including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka compete in the opening rounds.

Off the court, equally famous faces filled the stands. Among those spotted during the opening days were Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull, Niall Horan with Amelia Woolley, Isla Fisher and several other well-known personalities.

Niall Horan arriving with Amelia for day 1 of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London today!



via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/mo5RFN3EuF — OT5 Daily Media (@OT5Dailyss) June 29, 2026

Day two attracted another wave of celebrity guests, including Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and Nicky Hilton, adding even more glamour to the historic venue.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer in INTIMISSIMI, Jameela Jamil in REFORMATION, Isla Fisher in ME + EM and Nicky Hilton Rothschild in MONSE RE26 at the,2026 Wimbledon championships.

📸:Getty Images pic.twitter.com/uibVEU0AQt — StyleStars (@style_starss) July 2, 2026

Royals, Hollywood Stars And Sporting Icons Fill The Royal Box

As the tournament progressed, Centre Court welcomed an exceptional mix of royalty, actors, musicians and sporting legends.

Among the high-profile attendees were Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Lily Collins, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Joe Jonas with his mother Denise Jonas, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, Elle Fanning, Benedict Cumberbatch with Sophie Hunter, and many others.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte and Prince George at #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wOxe6UmEhC — It's a lawyer's life (@itsalawyerslife) July 12, 2026

Jennifer Lopez & Tom Hiddleston are already enjoying this final 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/r6uTHEdW0b — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026

.•❀ — Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London ┊ 𝑱𝒖𝒍𝒚 𝟏𝟎, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 pic.twitter.com/CKBpB0VW3b — ♕ lily collins pictures (@lilycpictures) July 12, 2026

New pictures of David and Georgia at Wimbledon via her Instagram Page. pic.twitter.com/coABS4nAHT — David Tennant Updates (@DavidTupdates) July 12, 2026

vedere martin freeman e benedict cumberbatch a wimbledon insieme nell’anno del signore 2026 è qualcosa di inspiegabile non ditelo assolutamente alla me di giusto qualche anno fa (anche alla me di ora) pazza innamorata di sherlock pic.twitter.com/tlhVQ4NG94 — ile ༄🌟 (@itscheggee) July 11, 2026

Former tennis champion Serena Williams also made a brief return to Wimbledon, while Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff remained among the standout performers on court throughout the tournament.

Naomi Osaka arrives at Wimbledon wearing bizarre outfit.



The tennis player previously said she openly struggles with social anxiety calling herself the “most awkward person in tennis”- despite regularly wearing eye catching outfits on the tennis court. pic.twitter.com/Rb3Hrm8CQp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 29, 2026

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Indian Celebrities Add Star Power To Wimbledon 2026

Indian cinema also enjoyed a strong presence at this year's Championships.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Sreeleela, Ayesha Khan and Kalyani Priyadarshan were among the leading Indian celebrities seen courtside during the tournament.

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, along with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, were among the high-profile guests at Wimbledon in July 2026.

Virat Kohli × Sachin Tendulkar in Wimbledon 2015



Shubman Gill × Sachin Tendulkar in Wimbledon 2026.



3 Generations of Indian Batting 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MAfGKPfadv — Ayush Singh (@Ayush_Singh27) July 11, 2026

YUVRAJ × ABHISHEK × VAIBHAV..!!!! ❤️



- What a frame at Wimbledon! pic.twitter.com/6Wlaxqdze5 — Waqas (@THEFREEHITHQ) July 12, 2026

Fashion Takes Centre Stage Alongside The Tennis

Wimbledon once again reinforced its reputation as one of Britain's premier summer social events, with celebrity fashion drawing almost as much attention as the action on Centre Court.

Keira Knightley debuted a fresh micro-bob hairstyle, while Princess Kate stepped away from her signature green in favour of a tailored red Roland Mouret dress featuring a peplum waist before returning to a classic grass-inspired shade for the final.

Several celebrities embraced Ralph Lauren's timeless preppy style, including Nicole Kidman, Elizabeth Debicki, Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins and Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson. British fashion labels such as ME+EM and Mulberry were also prominently represented throughout the fortnight.

Cynthia Erivo made multiple appearances during the tournament, while Grace Jones brought her unmistakable style to Centre Court. Guests also gathered in hospitality suites hosted by Range Rover, Ralph Lauren and Evian.