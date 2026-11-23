Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 'Trisha Forum' launched, sparking political entry speculation.

Forum's green branding fuels AIADMK political affiliation rumors.

Trisha Krishnan has not officially confirmed political involvement.

Actress Trisha Krishnan has found herself at the centre of political speculation after a group of alleged supporters launched an organisation in her name in Tamil Nadu. The 'Young Revolutionary Leader Trisha Forum' was inaugurated in Tirunelveli on Monday, November 23, raising questions about a possible political entry by the actress. Its promotional poster features Trisha in a green sari with folded hands, while the organisation's logo also uses green, a colour associated with the AIADMK. However, there has been no official announcement from Trisha about joining politics or endorsing the newly launched forum.

Trisha Krishnan Forum Launched In Tirunelveli

The launch of the 'Young Revolutionary Leader Trisha Forum' has fuelled speculation about Trisha Krishnan's possible political ambitions. The organisation's poster features the actress in a green sari, posing with folded hands. Its logo also prominently uses green, the colour associated with the AIADMK, which was previously led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

திரிஷா பெயரில் பேரவை! | https://t.co/LRXU10pMDY #TamilNaduNews | #TrishaKrishnan | #tirunelveli | #abpnadu | #NewsUpdate https://t.co/T2QTtKoWw6 — ABP Nadu (@abpnadu) November 23, 2026

Those behind the initiative said they hoped Trisha would eventually enter politics and become associated with their organisation. "We started this with the hope that Trisha Krishnan would enter politics and join us. Her aim is not to attain positions of power, but to fight for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu."

However, the launch appears to be an initiative by her alleged supporters. There has been no confirmation that Trisha is involved with the forum or has plans to join any political organisation.

Trisha Krishnan And Vijay's Public Appearances

Trisha and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay have been spotted together at several public events, including occasions linked to Vijay's political journey and election campaigns.

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More recently, both attended the wedding reception of Y.S. Anil Reddy's daughter, Shreya, and Ujjwal. They were also seen at actor Ajith Kumar's racing event in Britain. Earlier, Trisha was spotted in the front row at an Independence Day event attended by Vijay.

Their public appearances have frequently attracted political attention, with opposition leaders also bringing up the actress's name during exchanges involving the Chief Minister.

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Vijay's Remarks On Personal Attacks Against Women

Trisha's name also became part of a political controversy after Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, reportedly made objectionable remarks about the actress and Vijay. He was subsequently arrested and later granted bail.

Vijay responded to the broader issue of personal attacks against women during a political address in September. Without naming anyone, he said, "Political criticism can be sharp, but there should be no derogatory remarks against women."

Meanwhile, the launch of the new forum has added to speculation about Trisha's possible political future. Whether the actress has any plans to enter public life, however, remains unconfirmed.