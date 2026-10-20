Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay High Court imposes conditions on film's commercial release.

Court directs producer to deposit Rs 8.85 crore for co-producer.

Deposit includes 15% interest; non-compliance blocks film release.

Echelon must disclose agreements, separate revenues, get consent.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s film Tu Hai Meri Kiran is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, despite a legal dispute over an investment of Rs 8.85 crore. The Bombay High Court has allowed the film’s release to proceed, while imposing conditions on its commercial exploitation to protect the investment made by co-producer AND Movie Products LLP.

According to Live Law Biz, Justice Amit Borkar directed Echelon Productions to deposit Rs 8.85 crore, along with 15% annual interest calculated from the respective investment dates. The court has given the production house three working days to comply with the order. If it fails to do so, the film cannot be commercially exploited.

Rs 8.85 Crore Investment Dispute

The dispute stems from a co-production agreement dated March 27, 2024, between Echelon Productions and AND Movie Products LLP. Under the agreement, both parties were required to contribute Rs 7.50 crore each, along with GST, towards the film’s budget of Rs 15 crore plus GST.

AND Movie Products claimed that it invested Rs 8.85 crore between March 2024 and January 2025, but the amount was not returned within the agreed period.

The agreement required Echelon to repay the investment within 13 months of signing the contract or three weeks before the film’s first release, whichever came earlier. The court held that the repayment deadline expired on April 27, 2025, and rejected the argument that the later announcement of the release date could extend the deadline.

The dispute escalated after a Rs 7.50 crore cheque issued by Echelon through Vishal Rana was dishonoured in January 2026.

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What Bombay High Court Ordered

Justice Amit Borkar substantially allowed AND Movie Products’ petition but declined to stop the film’s release outright. The court observed that blocking the release entirely would overlook the work and investment already put into the project. However, it also held that Echelon could not commercially exploit the film without securing the co-producer’s investment.

As reported by Live Law Biz, Echelon must deposit Rs 8.85 crore with 15% annual interest within three working days. If the production house fails to meet this condition, commercial exploitation of the film will not be permitted.

The court has also directed Echelon to disclose its existing and proposed exploitation agreements, maintain the film’s revenues in a separate designated account and submit regular accounts. The production house must obtain AND Movie Products’ contractual consent before entering into further exploitation agreements. It has also been directed to correct or withdraw publicity credits that do not comply with the producer credits agreed upon by the parties.

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Tu Hai Meri Kiran To Release On October 23

Echelon had argued that repayment was linked to the film’s earnings and pointed to AND Movie Products’ participation in promotional activities on Instagram. However, the court found that participating in promotions did not mean the co-producer had waived its repayment rights or its contractual consent requirements.

The court further clarified that the Rs 8.85 crore deposit would remain as security and could not be withdrawn without permission from the court or an arbitral tribunal. It also declined, at this stage, to direct Vishal Rana to personally deposit the amount, noting that questions about his final liability would be decided through arbitration.

The Bench rejected Echelon’s request to stay the order. With Tu Hai Meri Kiran scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23, the release is set to proceed, subject to the production house complying with the court’s directions governing its commercial exploitation.