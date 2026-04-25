Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Chadha resigns from AAP, joins BJP citing ideological deviation.

Chadha hints Parineeti Chopra not entering politics despite speculation.

Couple keeps professions separate, discussing neither politics nor acting.

Parineeti subtly supports Raghav's career transition on Instagram.

Is Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra set to swap the silver screen for the political spotlight? Her husband, Raghav Chadha, just made headlines by quitting AAP and joining BJP, sparking endless buzz. Will the power couple team up in politics now? In a fun interview,with India TV Raghav dropped hints about Parineeti's future, joking about acting in politics. Fans are glued, could Delhi's glamorous MP soon have a leading lady by his side? Stay tuned as we unpack the drama.

Raghav Chadha Quits AAP, Joins BJP In Major Political Shift

Raghav Chadha, the young Rajya Sabha MP, has shaken up Indian politics by resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 24, 2026. He announced this at a press conference, saying with a heavy heart, "Aam Aadmi Party, which was founded on certain ideals and values, has completely deviated from them." Chadha, along with two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs like Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal, plans to merge with BJP using constitutional provisions.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail

Raghav Chadha On Parineeti Chopra’s Political Plans

The big question on everyone's lips: Will his wife, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, enter politics too? Raghav addressed this directly in the interview, revealing Parineeti's stance. When asked if she would join him, he laughed and said, "Rajneeti mein Karni Padti Hai Acting" (In politics, you have to do acting). He quickly added that Parineeti has no plans to enter the field. Parineeti herself folded her hands in a viral old video when quizzed about politics, showing her reluctance.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

The couple, married since 2023, keeps work separate. They once shared in an interview, "We don't discuss our professions at home, politics or acting." Parineeti has said she follows politics more now after marriage, stating, "Ab toh karna padta hai" (Now I have to), but insists she's not interested. Raghav echoed this, noting neither dives into the other's world.

Parineeti supported Raghav subtly on Instagram after his AAP exit, posting "good news" and hinting at a "new innings," though she hasn't commented officially on the BJP switch. Fans speculate if family ties will pull her in, especially with Raghav's rise. This crossover of Bollywood and BJP has netizens shocked. As Chadha settles into his new role under PM Modi, all eyes are on Parineeti's next move. For now, she'll stick to reels while he battles elections. Politics just got a filmi twist.