Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWill Parineeti Chopra Join Politics Like Husband Raghav Chadha? Politician's Old Interview Goes Viral

Will Parineeti Chopra Join Politics Like Husband Raghav Chadha? Politician's Old Interview Goes Viral

Raghav Chadha quit AAP for BJP, hinting wife Parineeti Chopra won't follow into politics. "Politics needs acting," he joked in an interview.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghav Chadha resigns from AAP, joins BJP citing ideological deviation.
  • Chadha hints Parineeti Chopra not entering politics despite speculation.
  • Couple keeps professions separate, discussing neither politics nor acting.
  • Parineeti subtly supports Raghav's career transition on Instagram.

Is Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra set to swap the silver screen for the political spotlight? Her husband, Raghav Chadha, just made headlines by quitting AAP and joining BJP, sparking endless buzz. Will the power couple team up in politics now? In a fun interview,with India TV Raghav dropped hints about Parineeti's future, joking about acting in politics. Fans are glued, could Delhi's glamorous MP soon have a leading lady by his side? Stay tuned as we unpack the drama.

Raghav Chadha Quits AAP, Joins BJP In Major Political Shift

Raghav Chadha, the young Rajya Sabha MP, has shaken up Indian politics by resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 24, 2026. He announced this at a press conference, saying with a heavy heart, "Aam Aadmi Party, which was founded on certain ideals and values, has completely deviated from them." Chadha, along with two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs like Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal, plans to merge with BJP using constitutional provisions. 

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail

Raghav Chadha On Parineeti Chopra’s Political Plans

The big question on everyone's lips: Will his wife, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, enter politics too? Raghav addressed this directly in the interview, revealing Parineeti's stance. When asked if she would join him, he laughed and said, "Rajneeti mein Karni Padti Hai Acting" (In politics, you have to do acting). He quickly added that Parineeti has no plans to enter the field. Parineeti herself folded her hands in a viral old video when quizzed about politics, showing her reluctance. 

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

The couple, married since 2023, keeps work separate. They once shared in an interview, "We don't discuss our professions at home, politics or acting." Parineeti has said she follows politics more now after marriage, stating, "Ab toh karna padta hai" (Now I have to), but insists she's not interested. Raghav echoed this, noting neither dives into the other's world. 

Parineeti supported Raghav subtly on Instagram after his AAP exit, posting "good news" and hinting at a "new innings," though she hasn't commented officially on the BJP switch. Fans speculate if family ties will pull her in, especially with Raghav's rise. This crossover of Bollywood and BJP has netizens shocked. As Chadha settles into his new role under PM Modi, all eyes are on Parineeti's next move. For now, she'll stick to reels while he battles elections. Politics just got a filmi twist.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Raghav Chadha resign from AAP and join BJP?

Yes, Raghav Chadha resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 24, 2026. He cited deviations from the party's founding ideals as his reason.

Is Parineeti Chopra planning to enter politics?

No, Parineeti Chopra has no plans to enter politics. Raghav Chadha stated that she has to 'do acting' in politics, implying it's not her field of interest.

Do Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha discuss their professions at home?

No, the couple prefers to keep their professional lives separate. They do not discuss politics or acting at home, maintaining a boundary between their careers.

How has Parineeti Chopra reacted to Raghav Chadha's political move?

Parineeti Chopra subtly supported Raghav on Instagram after his AAP exit, mentioning 'good news' and a 'new innings.' However, she has not officially commented on his switch to the BJP.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Swati Maliwal Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh Parineeti Chopra BJP Join AAP Resignation Politics Acting Joke Bollywood Politics Crossover
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Will Parineeti Chopra Join Politics Like Husband Raghav Chadha? Politician's Old Interview Goes Viral
Will Parineeti Chopra Join Politics Like Husband Raghav Chadha? Politician's Old Interview Goes Viral
Celebrities
Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail
Sanjay Dutt Announces Khalnayak Returns, Says He Got Sequel Idea In Jail
Celebrities
WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'
WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'
Celebrities
WATCH: Deepika Singh Dances To Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’
WATCH: Deepika Singh Dances To Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Dola Re Dola’
Advertisement

Videos

Diplomatic Crossroads: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Clouded by Conflicting Claims and Doubts
AAP Under Scrutiny: Founder Exodus Raises Questions on Party’s Journey and Internal Crisis
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran Arrives First as US Delegation Heads to Islamabad Talks Uncertain
Global Brief: Iran FM in Islamabad as US Talks Unclear Amid Rising Regional Tensions
War Watch: US-Iran Deadlock Deepens as Pakistan Struggles to Revive Failing Peace Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget