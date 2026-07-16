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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Will Govt Wake Up Only If Sonam Wangchuk Dies?' Asks Sonakshi Sinha As Activist Loses Over 9 kg, Enters Day 19 Of Hunger Strike

'Will Govt Wake Up Only If Sonam Wangchuk Dies?' Asks Sonakshi Sinha As Activist Loses Over 9 kg, Enters Day 19 Of Hunger Strike

Sonakshi Sinha has backed Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike in New Delhi, urging the government to begin dialogue. Expressing concern for his health, the actor said she could no longer remain silent despite the possible consequences.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Sonakshi Sinha supported activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.
  • She urged authorities for dialogue, concerned about his deteriorating health.
  • Sinha stated her support isn't

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has publicly extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi during the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. In a video shared on social media, the actor expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health and questioned the continued silence surrounding his demands. Calling for meaningful dialogue, Sonakshi urged the authorities to engage with the activist before it is too late. She also made it clear that speaking up on the issue did not make her "anti-national", adding that she could no longer remain silent despite the possible consequences.

Sonam Wangchuk Protest

In her video message, Sonakshi Sinha said she felt compelled to speak after watching Sonam Wangchuk continue his fast for more than two weeks. She said, “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are, and how many awards he has won."

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Referring to the activist's hunger strike, she added, “He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he doing this? He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system that is not working properly. I know this. You know this. We all know this."

Sonakshi Sinha's Appeal

The actor questioned why more people had not spoken in support of Wangchuk and said she could no longer stay quiet. She said, “A lot of people are still silent. I can’t stay silent. Whatever will happen, let it happen. No problem. I can’t remain silent." Sonakshi also urged the government to begin discussions with Wangchuk, saying, “Why is nobody listening. Nobody cares. Nobody is open for a dialogue." Addressing possible criticism, she added, “Main koi anti-national nahi hoon."

Celebrities Extend Support

Sonakshi joins a growing list of film personalities who have expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and backed his call for dialogue. Earlier, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, and Omi Vaidya had also voiced support for the activist. In a recent social media post, Zeenat Aman highlighted Wangchuk's prolonged fast and appealed for constructive engagement, while Omi Vaidya encouraged people to understand the issues behind the protest and expressed concern about Wangchuk's health.

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As Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continues, support from public figures continues to grow, with several celebrities urging dialogue and expressing concern over his health and the issues raised through the ongoing protest.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Sonakshi Sinha extended her support to Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonakshi Sinha expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health during his indefinite hunger strike. She urged authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue with him, stating she could no longer remain silent.

What is Sonam Wangchuk doing, according to the article?

Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi during the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. He is doing this for the future of children and fighting a system he believes is not working properly.

Which other celebrities have supported Sonam Wangchuk?

A growing list of film personalities has also expressed concern and support. These include Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, and Omi Vaidya.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest Sonakshi Sinha Statement
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