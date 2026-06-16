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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWill CJP Critic Santy Sharma Appear In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Here's What We Know

Will CJP Critic Santy Sharma Appear In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Here's What We Know

Rapper Santy Sharma's name has emerged in contestant rumours for Bigg Boss 20. Here's a closer look at the rapper, the speculation surrounding his entry, and why he has been making headlines recently.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Santy Sharma rumored for Bigg Boss 20 amid rising visibility.
  • Rapper gained attention for criticising Cockroach Janta Party.
  • Sharma's public profile boosted by recent Bollywood debut.
  • Bigg Boss 20 casting continues; no official confirmation yet.

Bigg Boss 20 may still be some time away from its official launch, but discussions about the possible contestant list are already dominating social media. Among the names attracting attention is rapper Santy Sharma, who has recently gained visibility beyond music through his public commentary on Cockroach Janta Party. Although reports have linked him to the upcoming season, there has been no confirmation from either the show's team or Sharma himself.

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Santy Sharma's Name Surfaces In Bigg Boss 20 Buzz

The excitement around Bigg Boss 20 has intensified as reports suggest that the casting process is currently in progress. Salman Khan is widely expected to return as host after the previous season, which saw Gaurav Khanna lift the trophy while Farrhana Bhatt finished as runner-up.

Among the many personalities being discussed online, Santy Sharma's name has repeatedly surfaced on unofficial contestant lists. The growing speculation comes as the rapper enjoys increased visibility beyond the music industry. His participation in online discussions and commentary on trending issues has introduced him to a broader digital audience.

Who Is Santy Sharma?

Born on September 9, 1996, in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Santy Sharma has been active in the music industry since 2014. He is often recognised as one of the early independent rap artists to emerge from the state.

Over the years, Sharma has built a multifaceted career as a rapper, vocalist, songwriter, composer and record producer. His independent music catalogue includes tracks such as Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan and Koshish Meri.

Unlike many artists who pursue mainstream Bollywood projects from the outset, Sharma largely developed his career independently.

Why Has Santy Sharma Been Making Headlines?

A significant part of the recent attention around Sharma stems from his involvement in public conversations on social media.

One of the most discussed instances came when he criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), calling it "internet drama" and encouraging younger audiences to verify information before participating in online movements. The remarks sparked widespread debate across social platforms and drew further attention to his views.

He also featured prominently in discussions surrounding rapper Badshah and the controversy connected to the song Tateeree. His support for Badshah during that period generated additional conversation online.

More recently, Sharma attracted wider attention after making his Bollywood debut in Housefull 5, further expanding his public profile beyond music.

ALSO READ: 'Govinda Uses A Hair Patch,' Reveals Wife Sunita Ahuja As She Dismisses Stigma Around It

Other Names Linked To Bigg Boss 20

Sharma is far from the only personality being linked to the upcoming season. Several influencers, creators and social media stars have also been mentioned in various reported contestant lists.

Among the names generating discussion are Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed, Anwez Darbar and Tushar Karwar, popularly known as Gullu.

Other personalities reportedly linked to the show include Ridhima Gupta, Bhagirath Bhatt, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel and Bhavya Singh. Influencer and entrepreneur Tarun Raj Arora has also emerged in fan discussions surrounding the new season.

However, none of these names have received official confirmation from the makers.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Santy Sharma confirmed for Bigg Boss 20?

While reports have linked rapper Santy Sharma to Bigg Boss 20, there has been no official confirmation from either the show's team or Sharma himself. His participation is currently speculation.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is a rapper, vocalist, songwriter, composer, and record producer from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Active since 2014, he is known as an early independent rap artist from his state.

Why has Santy Sharma been making headlines recently?

He gained attention for criticizing the Cockroach Janta Party and supporting rapper Badshah during a controversy. Sharma also recently made his Bollywood debut in Housefull 5.

Are other celebrities linked to Bigg Boss 20?

Yes, several influencers and creators like Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, and Elvish Yadav are also being discussed. However, none of these names have been officially confirmed yet.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan ENtertainment News Santy Sharma Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Contestant List
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