Why Vidya Balan Labelled 'Jinxed' In The South? Actress Reveals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Balan detailed physical reactions filming smoking scene with Rajinikanth.

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan is currently winning praise for her performance in Rajnikanth's Jailer 2, which is also performing well at the box office. In a recent interview the actress recalled an early days of her career.

She revealed that she was once labelled 'Jinxed' The tag reportedly affected her career, with the actress being dropped from several films. Here's what she said about the difficult phase of her career.

What Did Vidya Balan Say About Working In South Indian Films?

In an interview with SCREEN, Vidya Balan recalled a difficult phase early in her career. She revealed that she received several offers for Malayalam and Tamil films, but some projects were shelved before they could go on floors. These included her Malayalam film Chakram, which was supposed to star Mohanlal. Following these setbacks, she said she was labelled ‘jinxed’ or ‘unlucky’.

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‘I Was Dropped From Films…’

Vidya Balan said, “My dream is to work in films across all Indian languages as time goes by. But because I am a Tamilian, I am very excited about Jailer 2. I am completely ready for it. In the early days of my career, I missed out on several opportunities in Malayalam and Tamil films. Because of that ‘jinx’ tag, I would be replaced even before shooting began. So, for some time, I was not mentally prepared to work in any language other than Hindi.”

The actress further said, “But with time, I became wiser and realised that it was just a matter of timing. It had nothing to do with anything else. As actors, we are always hungry for good roles.”

Vidya Balan Reveals She Was Shaking While Shooting Smoking Scene With Rajinikanth

During the interview, Vidya Balan also opened up about shooting a smoking scene with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. She revealed that her body reacted to the nicotine, making it difficult for her to keep her hand steady.

Vidya said, “I don't know if it was hesitation or what, but my body reacted to the nicotine. Then I started getting stressed because I had to keep my hand steady. So, I had a physical reaction. Obviously, I was conscious of blowing smoke in his face, but I have no hesitation about smoking on screen. It was just that my body wasn't used to it.”

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All About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 film Jailer. The action film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.