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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWhy Vidya Balan Labelled 'Jinxed' In The South? Actress Reveals

Why Vidya Balan Labelled 'Jinxed' In The South? Actress Reveals

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan recently revealed that she was labelled 'Jinxed' in the South Film Industry. She was dropped from several films because of this tag attached to her.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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  • Balan detailed physical reactions filming smoking scene with Rajinikanth.

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan is currently winning praise for her performance in Rajnikanth's Jailer 2, which is also performing well at the box office. In a recent interview the actress recalled an early days of her career. 

She revealed that she was once labelled 'Jinxed' The tag reportedly affected her career, with the actress being dropped from several films. Here's what she said about the difficult phase of her career. 

What Did Vidya Balan Say About Working In South Indian Films?

In an interview with SCREEN, Vidya Balan recalled a difficult phase early in her career. She revealed that she received several offers for Malayalam and Tamil films, but some projects were shelved before they could go on floors. These included her Malayalam film Chakram, which was supposed to star Mohanlal. Following these setbacks, she said she was labelled ‘jinxed’ or ‘unlucky’.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu's Team Calls Nakul Dhull A 'Goon'; Demands Eviction After Physical Altercation

‘I Was Dropped From Films…’

Vidya Balan said, “My dream is to work in films across all Indian languages as time goes by. But because I am a Tamilian, I am very excited about Jailer 2. I am completely ready for it. In the early days of my career, I missed out on several opportunities in Malayalam and Tamil films. Because of that ‘jinx’ tag, I would be replaced even before shooting began. So, for some time, I was not mentally prepared to work in any language other than Hindi.”

The actress further said, “But with time, I became wiser and realised that it was just a matter of timing. It had nothing to do with anything else. As actors, we are always hungry for good roles.”

Vidya Balan Reveals She Was Shaking While Shooting Smoking Scene With Rajinikanth

During the interview, Vidya Balan also opened up about shooting a smoking scene with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. She revealed that her body reacted to the nicotine, making it difficult for her to keep her hand steady.
Vidya said, “I don't know if it was hesitation or what, but my body reacted to the nicotine. Then I started getting stressed because I had to keep my hand steady. So, I had a physical reaction. Obviously, I was conscious of blowing smoke in his face, but I have no hesitation about smoking on screen. It was just that my body wasn't used to it.”

Also Read: Salman Khan Reveals Desire To Become A Father At 60 On 'Koffee With Karan 9'

All About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 film Jailer. The action film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vidya Balan want to work in other Indian languages now?

Yes, she dreams of working in films across all Indian languages. She realized that past setbacks were just a matter of timing and not due to being 'jinxed'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajnikanth Vidya Balan South Indian Cinema Jailer 2
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