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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhy Did Sudhir Pandey Leave Stage? Actor Reacts To Viral Video From Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Event

Why Did Sudhir Pandey Leave Stage? Actor Reacts To Viral Video From Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Event

A now-viral video shows actor Sudhir Pandey walking off stage during the trailer launch of Ginny Weds Sunny 2.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video showed actor Sudhir Pandey walking off Ginny Weds Sunny 2 stage.
  • Speculation arose that Pandey was ignored, leading to his departure.
  • Actor Avinash Tiwary addressed the situation, asking Pandey for clarification.
  • Pandey explained he left to return to an ongoing film shoot.

Sudhir Pandey has reacted to the viral video showing him walking off stage during the trailer launch of Ginny Weds Sunny 2. His response came after many said that the veteran actor had left the stage after being ignored by the team. This intensified after several social media users began tagging actor Avinash Tiwary and asking him to clarify what had happened. Tiwary then tagged Pandey and requested him to explain the situation in his own words.

Viral Video From Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Event

Before Pandey’s clarification, the video that started it all showed the actor standing on stage during the trailer launch event as Avinash Tiwary and other cast members interacted with reporters. The video then progressed to show Pandey quietly stepping away from the stage, leading many viewers to assume that he had been overlooked during the event.

One social media user even questioned Tiwary, writing, “Bro why didn’t you stop him when he left the stage? I mean I’m your fan but didn’t expect this from you though.” In response, Tiwary tagged Pandey and wrote, “Kaisi baat kar di aapne Sudhir Pandey sir, aap hi bataiye.”

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Pandey later dismissed the rumours and clarified that there was no disrespect involved. He explained that he had attended the event in between another shoot and had to leave quickly to return to work.

“It was nothing, Avinash. I had come to attend the trailer launch of our film in the middle of my shoot, so I had to rush back,” the actor said.

‘Nothing Like Being Disrespected’

Pandey, in an interview with HT City, clarified that he had joined the team on stage after the announcement and had been seated in the front row before that. According to him, the video going viral online does not show the full context of the event.

“There was nothing like being disrespected. I wanted to be there for the trailer launch and went on stage with everyone. Whoever recorded the video may not have noticed that I was sitting in the front row earlier,” he said.

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Pandey added that he was under pressure because he had stepped away from another project’s shoot to attend the launch and had informed the film’s production team beforehand that he might have to leave quickly.

“The reason you see me walking off is because I had to return to my other shoot. I was getting messages and needed to rush back,” he said.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sudhir Pandey walk off stage at the Ginny Weds Sunny 2 trailer launch?

Sudhir Pandey clarified that he had to leave quickly to return to another shoot. He had come to the trailer launch in the middle of his work schedule.

Were there rumors that Sudhir Pandey felt disrespected?

Yes, a viral video led many to believe Pandey was ignored and walked off stage due to disrespect. He has since dismissed these rumors.

Did Avinash Tiwary ask Sudhir Pandey to clarify the situation?

Yes, after social media users questioned him, Avinash Tiwary tagged Sudhir Pandey and asked him to explain the situation in his own words.

What was Sudhir Pandey's explanation for leaving the stage?

Pandey stated he was on a tight schedule, having left another shoot to attend the launch. He needed to rush back to his original project.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Avinash Tiwary Sudhir Pandey
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