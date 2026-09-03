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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Why Compare Jauhar To Rape Survivors?’ Ranvir Shorey Takes Potshot At Swara Bhasker’s ‘Utterly Shameless’ Jauhar Remark

‘Why Compare Jauhar To Rape Survivors?’ Ranvir Shorey Takes Potshot At Swara Bhasker’s ‘Utterly Shameless’ Jauhar Remark

Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, featured a scene depicting women performing Jauhar, which sparked a strong reaction from Swara Bhasker, who later shared her views on the scene.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swara Bhaskar criticized Padmaavat's Jauhar scene, calling its message problematic.
  • Actor Ranvir Shorey slammed Swara's Jauhar-rape survivor comparison as shameless.
  • Swara later clarified, stating her viral remarks were mistranslated.

Swara Bhasker shared her views on the Jauhar scene in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 film Padmaavat, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The actor not only called the scene “problematic”, but also questioned the message it was sending - “a woman’s purity is more valuable than her life”. The remarks, as expected, went viral and caused a huge uproar. Following this, she issued a statement saying that her remarks were “falsely and wrongly translated” and that was not what she meant. Now, actor Ranvir Shorey has criticised Swara over her remarks.

Ranvir Shorey On Swara Bhasker’s Jauhar remark

Ranvir took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the comparison between Jauhar and the experiences of rape survivors. He called the statement “utterly shameless”, and added that the two situations were “completely different”.

“I still don’t get it! Comparing Jauhar (suicide by fire in defiance of inevitable and endless rape, violence and even necrophilia!) to rape survivors? Where’s the connection?” he wrote.

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He added, “They’re two completely different sets! The only intention can be to malign one group of people while trying to whitewash the other!”

Swara Bhasker’s Viral Jauhar remark

Swara made the comments during a ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ talk at the India International Centre in Delhi, where she was asked about an open letter she had written to Bhansali after watching Padmaavat. She said she wondered what message the Jauhar scene would send to rape survivors. “I was watching it, and I thought that if God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour,” she said.

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She questioned whether the film was suggesting that women who survive sexual violence do not deserve to live, adding, “Are we saying that rape is the end of a woman’s life?”

“This scene was so problematic,” Swara further expressed.

She also recalled a particular shot that left her disgusted - a close-up of a pregnant woman’s belly as she performed Jauhar.

After a video of her comments went viral and drew criticism, Swara issued a clarification. She said she had never called Rani Padmavati a “coward” and claimed that her remarks were being “wrongly and falsely translated”.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Swara Bhaskar say about the Jauhar scene in 'Padmaavat'?

Swara Bhaskar called the Jauhar scene 'problematic,' questioning if it suggested a woman's purity was more valuable than her life. She also wondered what message it sent to rape survivors, implying suicide was necessary for honor.

How did Swara Bhaskar respond to the controversy over her remarks?

Swara Bhaskar clarified that her remarks were 'falsely and wrongly translated' and not what she meant. She specifically denied calling Rani Padmavati a 'coward' in her statement.

Why did Ranvir Shorey criticize Swara Bhaskar's comments?

Ranvir Shorey criticized Swara for comparing Jauhar to rape survivors' experiences, calling it 'utterly shameless.' He said the situations are 'completely different' and questioned her intentions.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Ranvir Shorey Padmavat Swara Bhasker Ranveer SIngh
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