Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhaskar criticized Padmaavat's Jauhar scene, calling its message problematic.

Actor Ranvir Shorey slammed Swara's Jauhar-rape survivor comparison as shameless.

Swara later clarified, stating her viral remarks were mistranslated.

Swara Bhasker shared her views on the Jauhar scene in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 film Padmaavat, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The actor not only called the scene “problematic”, but also questioned the message it was sending - “a woman’s purity is more valuable than her life”. The remarks, as expected, went viral and caused a huge uproar. Following this, she issued a statement saying that her remarks were “falsely and wrongly translated” and that was not what she meant. Now, actor Ranvir Shorey has criticised Swara over her remarks.

Ranvir Shorey On Swara Bhasker’s Jauhar remark

Ranvir took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the comparison between Jauhar and the experiences of rape survivors. He called the statement “utterly shameless”, and added that the two situations were “completely different”.

“I still don’t get it! Comparing Jauhar (suicide by fire in defiance of inevitable and endless rape, violence and even necrophilia!) to rape survivors? Where’s the connection?” he wrote.

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He added, “They’re two completely different sets! The only intention can be to malign one group of people while trying to whitewash the other!”

I still don’t get it! Comparing Jauhar (suicide by fire in defiance of inevitable and endless rape, violence and even necrophilia!) to rape survivors? Where’s the connection? They’re two completely different sets! The only intention can be to malign one group of people while… — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 2, 2026

Swara Bhasker’s Viral Jauhar remark

Swara made the comments during a ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ talk at the India International Centre in Delhi, where she was asked about an open letter she had written to Bhansali after watching Padmaavat. She said she wondered what message the Jauhar scene would send to rape survivors. “I was watching it, and I thought that if God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour,” she said.

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She questioned whether the film was suggesting that women who survive sexual violence do not deserve to live, adding, “Are we saying that rape is the end of a woman’s life?”

“This scene was so problematic,” Swara further expressed.

She also recalled a particular shot that left her disgusted - a close-up of a pregnant woman’s belly as she performed Jauhar.

If according to Swara, Rani Padmavati was a coward for choosing Jauhar over becoming a sex slave of Khilji, then who is the brave one?



Swara Bhaskar, who did a full-on dildo masturbation scene on the big screen in Veere Di Wedding.



One woman chose fire over dishonour. The other… pic.twitter.com/BGHfBJxKcJ — Sachin Singh (@CerebrumPeak) September 1, 2026

After a video of her comments went viral and drew criticism, Swara issued a clarification. She said she had never called Rani Padmavati a “coward” and claimed that her remarks were being “wrongly and falsely translated”.