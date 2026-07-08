Why Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor Invested In Ayodhya's Luxury Property Market?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood stars invest in Ayodhya's booming real estate market.

Ayodhya's real estate booms post-Ram Temple, attracting high-profile investors.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor acquired properties; others reportedly interested.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have invested in property in Ayodhya, the sacred city associated with Lord Ram. But what has prompted these Bollywood stars to choose Ayodhya as an investment destination?

Since the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in 2024, Ayodhya has emerged as one of India's biggest tourist destinations. Alongside its growing spiritual significance, the city has undergone rapid transformation across multiple sectors, with its real estate market witnessing remarkable growth. Premium developments, luxury townships and hospitality projects have fuelled demand, attracting high-profile investors, including some of Bollywood's biggest names.

Why Are Celebrities Investing In Ayodhya?

The growing interest from stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor is closely linked to Ayodhya's ongoing development. Following the construction of the Ram Temple, the city has seen significant infrastructure expansion, resulting in rising demand for premium and luxury properties.

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Large-scale hospitality projects, branded residential developments and upscale townships have further strengthened Ayodhya's appeal, making it an attractive destination for long-term real estate investment.

Amitabh Bachchan's Major Investment In Ayodhya

According to a News18 report, Amitabh Bachchan was among the first major celebrities to invest in property in Ayodhya. Abhinandan Lodha also revealed that the veteran actor personally called him and said, "I am from Uttar Pradesh, and I want to buy land in Ayodhya Ji." It is worth noting that Bachchan was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The legendary actor initially purchased a large parcel of land in Ayodhya. He later expanded his investment by acquiring two bighas of land, around 20 minutes from the Ram Temple, to establish the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust. In addition, he bought a plot at The Sarayu and went on to finalise another major property deal in the city in 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor Also Joined The Trend

Ranbir Kapoor has also invested in Ayodhya's property market. The actor, who will portray Lord Ram in his upcoming film Ramayana, finalised his property deal before signing on for the film.

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According to The Indian Express, Ranbir Kapoor said while speaking about his investment, "Ayodhya chose me." The actor has invested in a luxury township within the city. According to various media reports, several other prominent celebrities have also shown interest in purchasing property in Ayodhya, apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. However, the identities of those stars have not been officially confirmed.

Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is scheduled for release this Diwali, while its second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return to television with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he will once again entertain audiences as the host.