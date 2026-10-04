Who Was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi LGBTQ+ Influencer And Makeup Artist Shot Dead In Amritsar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu fatally shot by assailants October 3.

Unidentified motorcycle attackers shot Sandhu at a car-wash centre.

Police investigating motive; Facebook post claimed responsibility for killing.

Punjabi social media influencer, makeup artist and fashion stylist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on the evening of October 3. Police reportedly said that the firing took place on Loharka Road at around 6 pm. Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, was rushed to hospital with multiple bullet injuries but succumbed to his injuries.

He had more than 2.2 lakh followers on Instagram and was known for his outspoken videos on beauty, fashion, lifestyle, films, gender and his personal experiences.

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Who Was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was a familiar face across Punjabi social media. Born Madhusudan Sandhu, he worked as a makeup artist, fashion stylist, entrepreneur and content creator in Amritsar.

Before establishing himself as a makeup artist and influencer, Sandhu worked as a stylist and assistant costume designer on projects in Punjab and Mumbai. He later moved into makeup, modelling and acting, eventually founding Mane Lane Unisex Salon in Amritsar. He also ran beauty academies offering courses in self-makeup and professional bridal artistry.

Sandhu's work extended into Punjabi entertainment as well. He appeared in the Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye and became known for a public persona that went beyond conventional beauty and fashion content.

Mad Sandhu's Social Media Career

Sandhu had built a substantial following on Instagram, where his audience numbered more than 2.2 lakh followers.

His posts covered makeup tutorials, fashion, lifestyle, vlogs, comedy, films, memes and personal conversations. He also shared glimpses of his everyday life and spoke openly about his experiences.

Beyond Instagram, Sandhu was active on YouTube, where he posted vlogs and Shorts. He also appeared on Punjabi podcasts, discussing subjects including makeup, the film industry, gender and social expectations.

What Happened To Mad Sandhu In Amritsar?

According to police, Sandhu was at reportedly at a car-washing centre on Loharka Road when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him at around 6 pm.

He suffered multiple gunshot injuries and was taken to a private hospital. Police teams reached the location and inspected the scene, while CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined to identify the attackers.

Police said, “Various police teams are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest."

The motive behind the killing hasn't been established yet.

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Facebook Post Claiming Responsibility Under Police Scanner

A Facebook post from a handle named ‘Goldy Dhillon' surfaced after the shooting and claimed responsibility for the killing. The post alleged that Sandhu had “spoilt” Punjab.

Police are examining the post as part of the investigation. However, authorities have not established a confirmed connection between the post, an earlier controversy involving Sandhu and the shooting.