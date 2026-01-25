Abhijit Majumdar, Odia Music Composer Who Shaped Ollywood’s Sound, Passes Away At 54

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Odia film industry is grieving the loss of one of its most influential musical voices. Abhijit Majumdar, a celebrated composer known for shaping the soundscape of Ollywood, passed away on Sunday, January 25, at the age of 54. His death, following a prolonged battle with multiple health complications, has left a deep void in Odisha’s cultural and creative circles.

Majumdar breathed his last at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he had been undergoing treatment for several serious ailments. He is survived by his wife, Ranjita Majumdar, and their son.

What Led To Abhijit Majumdar’s Demise

Abhijit Majumdar had been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on September 4, 2025, after his health sharply deteriorated. Over the months, he remained under intensive medical supervision due to multiple comorbidities, including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease. Reports indicate that his condition worsened on Saturday night, following which he was placed on life support.

According to the official medical bulletin, Majumdar was suffering from a complex combination of neurological disorder, pneumonia, bloodstream infection, electrolyte imbalance, and nutritional deficiencies. After weeks of treatment in the Medical ICU, he was shifted to a medicine ward in November when his condition showed signs of stabilising.

Hospital sources stated, “He was conscious and followed simple commands on a tracheostomy tube with stable vitals and was planned for discharge. However, he could not be discharged due to family/personal reasons.”

However, his condition took a critical turn again after he developed a fresh infection on January 23. Despite treatment as per protocol, he failed to respond and slipped into refractory septic shock. The bulletin confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am on Sunday. Although CPR was administered immediately, he was declared clinically dead at 9:02 am.

A Career That Shaped Odia Cinema

Abhijit Majumdar was a towering figure in Odia music, with a career spanning over three decades. He began his musical journey in 1991 in the Sambalpuri industry before making a strong transition into Ollywood around the year 2000. From that point on, his work became synonymous with mainstream Odia cinema.

Over the years, Majumdar composed more than 700 songs across Odia films, music albums, and Sambalpuri projects. His melodies blended mass appeal with emotional depth, making them enduring favourites among audiences.

Some of his most remembered films include Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Mr Majnu, Sriman Surdas, and Sundergarh Ra Salman Khan. His final project as a composer, Poglu, is slated for release later this year.

Tributes Pour In From Across Odisha

I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned playback singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His remarkable contribution to the film and music industry will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for… pic.twitter.com/KA3IY3NegD — Akash Dasnayak (@IamAkashDNayak) January 25, 2026

As news of his passing spread, tributes flooded social media, with fans and industry colleagues remembering Majumdar’s immense contribution to Odia music. Former actor and Odisha MLA Akash Das Nayak shared a heartfelt message on X, writing, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned playback singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His remarkable contribution to the film and music industry will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

A Legacy That Lives Through Music

Abhijit Majumdar’s passing marks the end of an era for Ollywood, but his music continues to live on through the films and songs that defined generations of Odia cinema. With a massive fan following across the state, he remains remembered not just as a composer, but as an artist who gave emotion, rhythm, and identity to Odia storytelling.

As Odisha bids farewell to one of its finest musical minds, Majumdar’s melodies stand as a lasting reminder of his extraordinary journey and enduring influence.