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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Who Keeps Taking Back Shots?’ Neha Dhupia Schools Paparazzi, Video Goes Viral

‘Who Keeps Taking Back Shots?’ Neha Dhupia Schools Paparazzi, Video Goes Viral

Neha Dhupia confronted paparazzi at a Mumbai event, urging them to stop taking intrusive "back shots" of celebrities. Her remarks, calling for respect and privacy, have gone viral online.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This incident highlights ongoing debate on celebrity privacy.

Actress Neha Dhupia has found herself at the centre of social media conversation after a video of her confronting paparazzi at a recent event went viral. The actress was seen expressing her displeasure over photographers capturing celebrities from behind, describing the practice as disrespectful and unnecessary.

Neha Dhupia Slams Paps

Neha attended the event in a smart tailored blazer and trousers, where she initially posed for photographers on the red carpet. However, after completing the photo call, she turned to address the paparazzi directly, objecting to what she described as the repeated practice of taking "back shots" of celebrities.

In the widely shared video, Neha can be heard saying, “Who among you keeps taking back shots? Please stop doing this. Not just mine—don’t do it to anyone. We’ve said this countless times.” She went on to criticise photographers who follow celebrities from behind to capture such angles, adding, “Whether someone is carrying a bag, holding a book, or simply walking away, this needs to stop. We always speak to you respectfully, so please show us the same respect.”

Social Media Backs Neha’s Stand On Privacy

Neha’s remarks have received widespread support online, with many social media users praising her for speaking up about the issue. Several users argued that celebrities, despite being public figures, deserve personal boundaries and should not be subjected to intrusive photography.

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Many commenters described her statement as a valid reminder that respecting privacy and maintaining professional ethics should remain a priority for photographers covering public events.

Not The First Celebrity To Raise The Issue

This is not the first time a Bollywood star has voiced concerns over intrusive paparazzi behaviour. In the past, actress Janhvi Kapoor has also called out photographers for capturing uncomfortable angles, while Malaika Arora was similarly seen expressing her frustration over invasive photography in a video that circulated online.

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The latest incident has once again sparked a broader conversation about the balance between media coverage and respecting the privacy and dignity of public figures. While celebrity appearances naturally attract media attention, many believe there is a clear distinction between documenting public events and crossing personal boundaries.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Have other Bollywood celebrities raised similar concerns about paparazzi behavior?

Yes, Neha Dhupia is not the first. Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora have also previously voiced concerns and frustration over intrusive photography and uncomfortable angles.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neha Dhupia Paparazzi MUMBAI Back Shots
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