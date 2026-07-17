Who Is Vishal Pathak? Shahdara Influencer Scores 10/10 On Samay Raina’s Latent Episode 3

Vishal Pathak delivered one of the standout performances on Episode 3 of India’s Got Latent, earning a perfect 10/10 from the panel. The Shahdara-based influencer, whose Instagram is packed with jump rope fusion videos featuring dance routines and freestyle tricks, wowed the audience with his high-energy rope skills. One of the highlights of his act was the popular “Money Maker” jump rope trick, which left both the judges and the audience impressed.

Shahdara Influencer Scores Perfect 10/10

Vishal walked onto the stage with confidence and immediately grabbed the audience’s attention with his impressive jump rope routine. During the interaction, host Samay Raina asked him about one of his signature moves, the “Money Maker”. Initially, Samay jokingly interpreted it as a “money-making” skill, leading to a humorous exchange before Vishal clarified that it was the name of a jump rope trick.

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Although Vishal couldn’t land the trick on his first attempt, he asked for another chance and successfully performed it on his second try. The flawless execution drew thunderous applause from the audience, while the judges rose from their seats to celebrate his performance. Music composer Vishal Dadlani even lifted him in excitement, and Samay Raina congratulated him with a hug.

By the end of the act, every panellist awarded Vishal a perfect 10/10. While he did not go on to win the episode, his performance has surely won many hearts.

Who Is Vishal Pathak?

Vishal Pathak is a Delhi-based influencer from Shahdara who has built a growing presence on social media, with over 68,700 followers on Instagram. A talented jump rope athlete and performer, he is a South Asian Jump Rope Champion and has won more than 10 national gold medals in the sport.

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Apart from showcasing his jump rope skills, Vishal describes himself as a performer, artist, and explorer, regularly sharing fitness, entertainment, and lifestyle content with his audience.

India’s Got Latent Episode 3

The third episode of India's Got Latent premiered at 7 pm on both Netflix and YouTube. Hosted by comedian Samay Raina, the episode featured an exciting panel comprising musician Vishal Dadlani, television personality Raghu Ram, comedian Tanmay Bhat, and rapper Yashraj.

Unlike in the previous episodes, Samay’s close friend and co-host Balraj Singh Ghai was absent from Episode 3.