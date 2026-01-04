Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood’s extended family celebrations have officially begun for 2026, and leading the wave is the engagement of Ayaan Agnihotri, nephew of actor Salman Khan, to his longtime partner Tina Rijhwani. The couple’s romantic proposal reveal has captured hearts online, sparking curiosity about the woman who is now set to join one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known families.

Who Is Tina Rijhwani?

While Ayaan may belong to a film dynasty, Tina Rijhwani’s journey has largely unfolded in the corporate world. She has built a strong professional identity in communications, with a leadership role at Blue Advisory where her work blends corporate strategy, media relations and brand development. Despite maintaining a low-profile online presence, Tina now finds herself in the public eye as excitement around the engagement introduces her to a much wider audience.

A Love Story Years In The Making

The couple’s relationship, which spans several years, reached a new milestone when Ayaan announced their engagement on Instagram on January 3, 2026. The proposal images carried a storybook quality, glowing fireworks, scattered petals and quiet moments of celebration between the two. Ayaan captioned the post with affectionate humour: “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025”, marking their transition into a new chapter together.

Bollywood Sends Its Love

The announcement quickly drew warm reactions from across the film industry, with celebrities including Alanna Panday, Vatsal Seth, Sunil Grover, Pulkit Samrat, Ashmit Patel, Amrita Arora, Sshura Khan, Vedika Pinto, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan, along with several others, pouring in their heartfelt wishes and congratulatory messages for the newly engaged couple.

Ayaan Agnihotri’s Creative Path

Ayaan, son of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri (Salman Khan’s sister), has steadily carved out his own creative identity. Performing under the stage name Agni, he has released music including Universal Laws and previously collaborated with his famous uncle on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra, with Ayaan contributing the rap verses.

Reflecting on Salman Khan’s mentorship, Ayaan once shared, “Mamu what happens is that if I or any of my siblings and cousins go up to him and tell him that we want to do something, he tells us to go do it and then show him. Only if he likes it, he lets us know if he wants to be a part of it. It’s never like, oh, let’s do it.”

A New Chapter For The Khan–Agnihotri Family

With Tina’s professional accomplishments and Ayaan’s artistic ambitions coming together, their engagement marks more than just a personal milestone, it signals the beginning of a new chapter for two families deeply rooted in both business and entertainment. As fans eagerly watch the next steps of this love story, one question remains: will this be the first of many star-studded weddings in 2026?

The answer, it seems, is already unfolding.