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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Thea Booysen? Meet The Gamer And Scholar Who Married MrBeast

Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet The Gamer And Scholar Who Married MrBeast

After marrying MrBeast, Thea Booysen has drawn global attention. A gamer, Twitch streamer, esports commentator, author and Nixuh co-owner, she had built a successful career long before their wedding.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • They met in 2022, culminating in their recent wedding.

Following her wedding to YouTube sensation MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), Thea Booysen has once again found herself in the spotlight. The couple recently tied the knot in a private ceremony on a picturesque island in the Caribbean, with their wedding photographs quickly going viral across social media.

Gaming Star To MrBeast's Wife

Long before becoming Mrs MrBeast, Thea had built an impressive career of her own. Better known online as "TheaBeasty", she is a popular gaming content creator, Twitch streamer and esports commentator.

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She is also the co-owner of the South African esports organisation Nixuh, making her a well-known name in the gaming community.

Who Is Thea Booysen?

Born on December 5, 1997, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thea has balanced her success in gaming with an equally remarkable academic journey. She studied Law and Psychology at Stellenbosch University before earning a Master's degree in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh.

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Beyond gaming and academics, Thea is also an author, having written the novel The Marked Children. She remains highly active on social media, where she has built a large following by sharing gaming content, lifestyle updates and personal moments.

Thea and MrBeast first met in 2022 during the YouTuber's visit to South Africa through a mutual friend. Their relationship blossomed over the following years, leading to their engagement in December 2024 and their recent wedding. Celebrating the occasion, MrBeast shared heartfelt wedding photographs online, writing, "I got my Mrs Beast. Best day of my life." The couple's intimate ceremony has since been widely celebrated by fans around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Thea Booysen and MrBeast first meet?

They met in 2022 during MrBeast's visit to South Africa through a mutual friend. Their relationship developed over the following years.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
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