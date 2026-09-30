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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Tanyaa Mishra? Bihar-Born Actress Who Is Now Trending As The New ‘National Crush’

Who Is Tanyaa Mishra? Bihar-Born Actress Who Is Now Trending As The New ‘National Crush’

Tanyaa Mishra, a Bihar-born model and actress, is gaining attention online as the new ‘National Crush’.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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  • Fans bestowed 'National Crush' title for glamorous social media.

Model and actress Tanyaa Mishra has lately been trending online, with her stylish photos and public appearances drawing plenty of attention. Fans are hailing her as the new "National Crush", but she's far from a newcomer. Tanyaa has already built a varied career across modelling, films, web series and music videos.

Who Is Tanyaa Mishra?

Tanyaa Mishra was born on January 31, 1999, in Gaya, Bihar. She completed her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Magadh University before moving to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in modelling and entertainment. After entering the modelling world, Tanyaa participated in fashion shows and ramp walks and also appeared in photoshoots for magazines.

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She has also participated in the IAWA Miss India pageant in 2019. She finished as the fourth runner-up in the competition, marking one of her early appearances in the beauty and fashion space. Her pageant experience further helped her establish herself in modelling before she moved towards acting.

Tanyaa's film credits include Ghaznavi and the thriller Chase. In Chase, she played the role of a CBI inspector. Her film appearances have added another dimension to her growing entertainment career. She also appeared in the web series Chidiya Udd, produced by Harman Baweja Productions. The series featured Tanyaa alongside established actors including Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher.

Apart from films and web series, Tanyaa was also featured in several music videos. Her credits include songs such as Nakhro and Tu Mera Ho Jaeyga, among others. Music videos have also helped her connect with a wider audience and build a presence beyond traditional acting projects.

READ MORE | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Head At Paris Fashion Week; Shares Hug With Celine Dion: WATCH

Why Is Tanyaa Mishra Being Called The ‘National Crush’?

Tanyaa has recently been receiving considerable attention online, particularly for her glamorous photographs and social media presence. Fans and internet users have started referring to her as the “National Crush”.

The term “National Crush” is an informal Internet expression rather than an official title. In Tanyaa’s case, the tag has sparked fresh curiosity about her background, career and previous work. 

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Trending BIHAR Tanyaa Mishra
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