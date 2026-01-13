Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Talwiinder? Top 5 Songs By The Punjabi Singer Seen With Disha Patani

Who Is Talwiinder? Top 5 Songs By The Punjabi Singer Seen With Disha Patani

Who is Talwiinder? Meet the Punjabi singer spotted with Disha Patani and explore his top 5 songs, including Gaah, Dhundhala and Wishes.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 11:18 AM (IST)

Punjabi singer Talwiinder has been making waves for years in the independent music scene, but recent viral clips from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding have suddenly brought him into the mainstream spotlight. After being spotted holding hands with actor Disha Patani, curiosity around the masked musician has surged, with many asking: Who exactly is Talwiinder?

Beyond the speculation, Talwiinder Singh Sidhu is one of the most-streamed independent Punjabi artists today, known for blending Punjabi folk with hip-hop, R&B, synth-pop, and lo-fi textures. As interest around him grows, here’s a look at five songs that define his sound and artistic journey.

1. Gaah

The track that introduced Talwiinder to a wider audience

“Gaah” remains one of Talwiinder’s most recognisable songs. Minimal, moody and deeply atmospheric, the track showcases his signature blend of Punjabi lyricism with modern, global production. It set the tone for his introspective style and helped establish him as a serious voice in indie Punjabi music.

 

2. Dhundhala

When vulnerability meets melody

“Dhundhala” is a fan favourite for its emotional depth. The song leans into themes of confusion, longing and unresolved feelings, wrapped in a haunting instrumental. It cemented Talwiinder’s reputation as an artist who prioritises mood and storytelling over conventional hooks.

 

3. Khayaal

A late-night anthem for introspection

“Khayaal” perfectly captures Talwiinder’s ability to make music that feels intimate and personal. The track resonates strongly with listeners who enjoy reflective, slow-burning music. Its soft production and poetic lyrics make it one of his most replayed songs.

 

4. Wishes (with Hasan Raheem)

The collaboration that crossed borders

Teaming up with Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem, Talwiinder struck gold with “Wishes.” The track became hugely popular across India and Pakistan, proving his ability to appeal to a cross-border audience. Catchy yet emotionally grounded, it remains one of his most streamed releases.

 

 5. Nasha

A shift towards a bolder, experimental sound

“Nasha” highlights Talwiinder’s willingness to experiment with darker beats and contemporary influences. The song blends trap-inspired production with Punjabi vocals, reflecting his evolution as an artist and his comfort in pushing genre boundaries.

 

Beyond the Headlines

While his recent appearance with Disha Patani has sparked dating rumours, Talwiinder’s musical journey stands on its own merit. From performing at Lollapalooza India 2025 to opening for international acts like Dua Lipa, his rise has been steady and organic.

As more listeners discover his work, Talwiinder’s growing mainstream attention seems less like an overnight moment and more like long-overdue recognition.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Disha Patani Talwiinder Talwiinder Singer Talwiinder Talwiinder Songs Talwiinder Gaah Talwiinder Wishes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget