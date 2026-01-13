Who Is Talwiinder? Top 5 Songs By The Punjabi Singer Seen With Disha Patani

Punjabi singer Talwiinder has been making waves for years in the independent music scene, but recent viral clips from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding have suddenly brought him into the mainstream spotlight. After being spotted holding hands with actor Disha Patani, curiosity around the masked musician has surged, with many asking: Who exactly is Talwiinder?

Beyond the speculation, Talwiinder Singh Sidhu is one of the most-streamed independent Punjabi artists today, known for blending Punjabi folk with hip-hop, R&B, synth-pop, and lo-fi textures. As interest around him grows, here’s a look at five songs that define his sound and artistic journey.

1. Gaah

The track that introduced Talwiinder to a wider audience

“Gaah” remains one of Talwiinder’s most recognisable songs. Minimal, moody and deeply atmospheric, the track showcases his signature blend of Punjabi lyricism with modern, global production. It set the tone for his introspective style and helped establish him as a serious voice in indie Punjabi music.

2. Dhundhala

When vulnerability meets melody

“Dhundhala” is a fan favourite for its emotional depth. The song leans into themes of confusion, longing and unresolved feelings, wrapped in a haunting instrumental. It cemented Talwiinder’s reputation as an artist who prioritises mood and storytelling over conventional hooks.

3. Khayaal

A late-night anthem for introspection

“Khayaal” perfectly captures Talwiinder’s ability to make music that feels intimate and personal. The track resonates strongly with listeners who enjoy reflective, slow-burning music. Its soft production and poetic lyrics make it one of his most replayed songs.

4. Wishes (with Hasan Raheem)

The collaboration that crossed borders

Teaming up with Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem, Talwiinder struck gold with “Wishes.” The track became hugely popular across India and Pakistan, proving his ability to appeal to a cross-border audience. Catchy yet emotionally grounded, it remains one of his most streamed releases.

5. Nasha

A shift towards a bolder, experimental sound

“Nasha” highlights Talwiinder’s willingness to experiment with darker beats and contemporary influences. The song blends trap-inspired production with Punjabi vocals, reflecting his evolution as an artist and his comfort in pushing genre boundaries.

Beyond the Headlines

While his recent appearance with Disha Patani has sparked dating rumours, Talwiinder’s musical journey stands on its own merit. From performing at Lollapalooza India 2025 to opening for international acts like Dua Lipa, his rise has been steady and organic.

As more listeners discover his work, Talwiinder’s growing mainstream attention seems less like an overnight moment and more like long-overdue recognition.