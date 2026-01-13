Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Talwiinder? Meet the Mystery Punjabi Singer Linked To Disha Patani

Who Is Talwiinder? Meet the Mystery Punjabi Singer Linked To Disha Patani

Disha Patani sparks dating rumours after being spotted with Punjabi singer Talwiinder at a Udaipur wedding. Here’s who the indie music star is.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Speculation is rife on social media after Disha Patani was spotted sharing warm, intimate moments with Punjabi singer Talwiinder during Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Videos and photographs from the festivities have gone viral, prompting fans to wonder if the Bollywood actor may have found a new romantic partner. While neither Disha nor Talwiinder has addressed the rumours, their repeated appearances together have kept the internet talking.

Who Is Talwiinder? Meet the Indie Punjabi Star

Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, professionally known as Talwiinder, is a Punjabi singer, songwriter and music producer who has steadily carved a niche for himself in the independent music space. Born in November 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Talwiinder spent part of his early life in the San Francisco Bay Area, an experience that deeply influenced his sound and musical identity.

His music is known for blending Punjabi lyrics with global genres such as hip-hop, R&B, trap and synth-pop. Over the years, Talwiinder has emerged as one of the most-streamed independent Punjabi artists, winning over listeners with his experimental style and emotive storytelling.

One of the singer’s most distinctive traits is his decision to maintain anonymity. Talwiinder often performs with face paint or keeps his face covered, calling it a deliberate artistic choice that allows him to protect his personal life while letting his music speak for itself.

From SoundCloud to Global Stages

Talwiinder began releasing music independently in 2018, sharing tracks on platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify and YouTube. His gradual rise was fuelled by viral hits such as Gaah, Dhundhala, Khayaal, Nasha, Tu and Funk Song. One of his most popular collaborations, Wishes, featuring Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem, further expanded his reach across borders.

In October 2024, Talwiinder released his debut album Misfit, a 13-track project that showcased his versatility and genre-defying approach. His growing popularity has also translated into major live performances, including opening for international artists like Dua Lipa and G-Eazy, and performing at Lollapalooza India 2025.

Wedding Videos That Sparked Dating Rumours

The dating buzz began after a video from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding surfaced online. In the clip, Disha Patani and Talwiinder were seen holding hands while chatting with Mouni Roy’s husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar. The moment quickly caught fans’ attention, with many calling it a clear sign of closeness.

Adding fuel to the rumours, the duo were later spotted together at the Udaipur airport as they departed for Mumbai. Staying true to his enigmatic image, Talwiinder was seen wearing a face mask, keeping his identity concealed.

For now, the nature of their relationship remains unconfirmed. However, the repeated sightings have certainly piqued curiosity, making Disha Patani and Talwiinder one of the most talked-about rumoured pairings online.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
