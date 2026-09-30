Who Is Siwet Tomar? Know About His 'Roadies' Journey, Career And 'Rise And Fall 2' Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Recently evicted from latest show after physical altercation.

Siwet Tomar is currently making headlines following his controversial stint on Rise And Fall Season 2. The reality TV star was recently involved in a heated argument with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla, which later turned physical. Following the incident, the makers took disciplinary action, and Siwet was evicted from the show. But Siwet Tomar is not a new name in the world of reality television. Before entering Rise And Fall 2, he had already appeared on popular shows including MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla X5 and The 50.

Who Is Siwet Tomar?

Siwet Tomar is a model, digital content creator and reality TV personality. He was born on July 3, 1998, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Before entering the entertainment industry, Siwet started his journey in modelling. In 2018, he won the title of Mr Dehradun, which marked an important step in his modelling career. He later ventured into reality television and gradually gained recognition for his outspoken personality, fitness and competitive approach to reality shows.

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Siwet Tomar Rose To Fame With 'Roadies'

Siwet Tomar gained wider recognition after participating in MTV's Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023. He was part of Prince Narula's gang and managed to make it to the finale. Siwet eventually finished as the first runner-up of the season, establishing himself as a familiar face among reality TV audiences.

Siwet Tomar In 'Splitsvilla X5'

After Roadies, Siwet appeared in the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X5 in 2024. His connection with Anicka Arora became one of the talking points of his stint on the show. He also grabbed attention for his arguments with other contestants, including Digvijay Rathee. Siwet later appeared in the reality show The 50 in 2026.

Fitness has remained an important part of Siwet's public image. He frequently shares workout videos and pictures on social media, where he has built a substantial following. His fans are also known as the 'Siwet Army'.

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Fight Between Siwet Tomar And Shehzad Poonawalla

Siwet's latest controversy unfolded during Rise And Fall Season 2. The dispute began during the show's Ultimate Ruler race, when the Rulers were asked to identify the contestant they considered the weakest decision-maker. Siwet's name came up during the discussion, while Karan Patel chose Shehzad Poonawalla. The situation became tense when Shehzad questioned Siwet's equation with Swara Bhasker and his decision to interact and play the game with her. The argument escalated, and the two contestants got into a physical confrontation. According to the episode, Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Shehzad's kurta was also torn during the altercation. Following the incident, the makers took action against Siwet under the show's rules against physical violence, bringing his journey on Rise And Fall 2 to an end.

Siwet Tomar's Reality TV Journey

From winning Mr Dehradun to becoming a Roadies finalist and appearing on Splitsvilla X5, The 50 and now Rise And Fall 2, Siwet Tomar has built his profile largely through reality television. His latest controversy has once again put him in the spotlight, with his short-lived Rise And Fall 2 journey becoming one of the early talking points of the show's second season.