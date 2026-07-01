During a conversation with co-contestant Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi unexpectedly claimed that she is engaged. Her statement instantly caught everyone off guard and became a major talking point.
Who Is Shivangi Joshi Engaged To? Harshad Chopda Reveals The Secret In Lock Upp 2
Shivangi Joshi has sparked major buzz after saying “I am engaged” on Lock Upp 2. Her surprising statement has left fans curious about her relationship status, triggering speculation over whether she was serious or simply joking.
- Lock Upp contestant Shivangi Joshi claimed her engagement, sparking surprise.
- She revealed this during a candid chat about her marriage desires.
- Statement went viral, leading to fan speculation about her status.
- Her viral comment reignited discussions about Kushal Tandon split.
Shivangi Joshi has become the latest contestant from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa to grab headlines with a surprising revelation. During a candid conversation inside the reality show, Shivangi opened up about marriage and unexpectedly claimed that she is engaged. Her statement instantly caught everyone off guard and soon became a major talking point on social media. While some viewers believe the actor may have been serious, others think she was simply joking. The viral moment has also reignited curiosity around her personal life, especially following her much-discussed split from actor Kushal Tandon last year.
Shivangi Joshi Engagement Buzz
In a recent episode of Lock Upp, Shivangi was seen having a casual conversation with co-contestant Shreya Kalra. During the chat, Shreya asked Shivangi whether she was currently looking for someone in her life. Responding honestly, Shivangi admitted that marriage is very much on her mind. She said, “Friend, I want to get married. Toh aakhirkar, abhi shaadi toh seedha hai.”
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The conversation then took an unexpected turn when Shreya asked what kind of partner Shivangi was looking for. Instead of describing her ideal partner, Shivangi left everyone stunned by saying, “By the way, I am engaged.” Her statement visibly shocked Shreya, and the clip quickly started circulating online. After which Harshad Mehta playfully said, "To your work," and Shivangi started laughing.
Fans Question Viral Claim
Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with reactions from fans and viewers. Many were left wondering whether Shivangi’s statement was a genuine revelation or simply a playful remark made during the conversation. The actor did not elaborate further on her comment, leaving her relationship status unclear for now. This has only added to the speculation surrounding her personal life.
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Kushal Tandon Connection Resurfaces
Shivangi’s viral comment has also brought renewed attention to her past relationship with Kushal Tandon. The two actors were linked after working together on Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. However, their relationship reportedly ended last year. At the time, Kushal had confirmed the breakup through an Instagram Story.
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He wrote, “To everyone I care about, I wanted to express that Shivangi and I are no longer a couple. It has been five months, so indeed.” The latest Lock Upp moment has once again sparked discussions about Shivangi’s current relationship status. Whether Shivangi’s statement was serious or said in jest remains unclear. Until the actor shares more, fans are likely to keep speculating about the truth behind her viral engagement comment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Shivangi Joshi reveal about her relationship status on Lock Upp?
Was Shivangi Joshi's engagement claim serious or a joke?
The article states that viewers are divided, with some believing she was serious and others thinking she was simply joking. She did not elaborate further, leaving her relationship status unclear.
Who was Shivangi Joshi previously linked to?
Shivangi's viral comment brought renewed attention to her past relationship with actor Kushal Tandon. They were linked after working together and reportedly broke up last year.
How did fans react to Shivangi Joshi's engagement comment?
After the episode aired, social media was flooded with reactions from fans. Many wondered if her statement was a genuine revelation or just a playful remark, adding to speculation about her personal life.