Who Is Rahul Roy? Actor Who Rose To Fame With Mahesh Bhatt Film, Now Facing Financial Issues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Currently, he is making social media reels for income.

Rahul Roy is once again in the limelight, but this time for his social media reels. The actor has been facing trolling after collaborating with several content creators. Many people online are even making fun of his “downfall”. Let’s take a look at who Rahul Roy is, how he became famous, and details about his personal life.

Rahul Roy is an actor, producer, and former model. He was born on February 9, 1966, to Deepak Roy and Indira Roy. He completed his schooling at The Lawrence School in Himachal Pradesh. His uncle, Kore Walia, is a well-known makeup artist in the film industry.

Who Is Rahul Roy?

Before stepping into Bollywood, Rahul Roy worked on television. He appeared in Zee TV’s show Kaise Kahoon. In the 90s, he featured in several films and enjoyed massive popularity among audiences. He was also a part of Bigg Boss Season 1 and went on to win the show.

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Rahul Roy made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Aashiqui, which released on July 23, 1990. The film turned him into an overnight star. Along with the story, its songs became extremely popular and are still loved by audiences today. At the time of its release, the film ran housefull in theatres for nearly six months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

According to media reports, after the massive success of Aashiqui, Rahul Roy was flooded with film offers. He reportedly signed 47 films at once, which turned out to be a major mistake. Most of these films failed at the box office, which affected his career badly.

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Rahul Roy: Relationships And Personal Life

Talking about his personal life, Rahul Roy’s name was linked with several actresses. He worked with Pooja Bhatt in multiple films, after which rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds, although it didn’t last long. Later, he was also linked with Manisha Koirala, but that relationship ended too.

After that, Suman Ranganathan entered his life, and their relationship was widely discussed. As per reports, they even started living together, but eventually, they parted ways.

Rahul Roy Wife

Rahul Roy later married fashion model Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar in 2000. It was her second marriage; she was earlier married to Sameer Soni. However, Rahul and Rajlakshmi’s marriage didn’t last, and they got divorced in 2014.

In 2016, Rahul met supermodel Sadhana Singh. In an interview, he had said that he was with the right person, but that relationship also did not move forward.

At present, Rahul Roy is going through a difficult phase in his life. He is in need of work to meet his personal expenses. The actor has been facing financial problems for a long time and is reportedly in debt. This is one of the reasons why he decided to start making reels.