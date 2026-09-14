Who Is Prathama Prasad? Know About The Actor-Dancer Awarded Rs 3 Lakh After Eviction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prathama Prasad first contestant eliminated without entering main house.

Contestants began journey in makeshift flight, then some entered.

She received fewest votes, making her exit historic.

Actor and dancer Prathama Prasad has exited Bigg Boss Kannada 13 during the first week, becoming the first contestant in the show’s history to be eliminated without entering the main house. The season premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, who initially stayed inside a makeshift flight positioned outside the main house. Following tasks and team-based competitions, some contestants entered the house while others remained flight-mates. Prathama was eventually nominated for eviction and received the fewest votes. After her exit, she spoke to host Kichcha Sudeep about her career, identity, and journey in the entertainment industry.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 Eviction

The contestants began their journey on a makeshift flight placed near the entrance of the Bigg Boss Kannada house. On the second day, participants competed in a task that determined who would enter the main house. The remaining contestants continued as flight-mates. Over the course of the first week, the participants were divided into two groups, housemates and flight-mates. Tasks between the teams influenced the nomination process and eventually led to the first elimination of the season.

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Prathama was nominated alongside Kiran Shastry, Vaishnavi Kaundinya, Avinash, Om Prakash Rao, Asiya Firdose, Manjunath and Dhanush. After receiving the lowest number of votes, she was asked to leave the show. She later received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh from the show’s sponsors.

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Who Is Prathama Prasad?

Prathama is the daughter of veteran actor Vinaya Prasad. Although she is proud of her mother’s legacy, she has also spoken about the challenges of building an identity independently. “I am an actor, dancer, swimmer and a mother. When people recognise me as Vinaya Prasad’s daughter, I feel extremely proud and happy. But when some people ask what I have achieved on my own, it hurts a little,” Prathama said on the show.

A trained Kathak dancer, Prathama has performed at various events in India and abroad. She began her television career as a host with Sai to Dance Season 2. She later played the lead in the television serial Bombeyatavayya and appeared in shows including Devi, Amruthavarshini and Karimani.

Prathama Prasad’s Bigg Boss Statement

During her conversation with host Kichcha Sudeep after the eviction, Prathama reflected on the affection she has received from Kannada audiences throughout her career. “My beloved Kannada audience has given me immense love for the last 15 years. I have explored different fields, including dance and acting, but Bigg Boss was truly a very special platform for me,” she said.

In the opening episode, Sudeep had asked her about the challenge she expected to face inside the house. Prathama replied that she might struggle when people refused to listen while she was trying to explain her point of view. Her journey on the show ended before she could enter the main house, making her eviction an unprecedented moment in Bigg Boss Kannada history.

Prathama Prasad’s brief stint on Bigg Boss Kannada 13 may have ended in the first week, but her early eviction has already made her name part of the show’s history.