Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India, reached Top 30.

Her diverse background includes law, modeling, classical dance.

She won Miss Universe India, first Keralite national winner.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico won Miss Universe 2026.

India's journey at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant ended with Kaziah Liz Mejo securing a place among the Top 30 contestants. The 19-year-old, who has roots in Kerala, could not advance to the Top 12 at the grand finale in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, her participation has drawn attention to her journey from Abu Dhabi to the international stage, balancing a law degree with modelling, classical dance and beauty pageants.

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Who Is Kaziah Liz Mejo?

Born in 2007 in Mavelikkara, in Kerala's Alappuzha district, Kaziah grew up largely in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Her parents, Mejo Abraham and Suja Mejo, are Malayalis, and she has maintained a connection with her Indian heritage despite spending much of her childhood overseas.

She completed her schooling in Abu Dhabi, studying at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. Kaziah is now pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while developing her career in modelling. She is also a classical dancer, public speaker and actor.

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Kaziah Liz Mejo's Journey In Beauty Pageants

Kaziah began competing in beauty pageants as a teenager. At 17, she won the Miss Teen Diva title in 2024. She went on to represent India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up.

In 2026, she won the Miss Universe Kerala title, becoming the youngest winner of the state competition. She later competed against 52 contestants at the Miss Universe India 2026 finale in Jaipur on August 23. Her victory made her the first woman from Kerala to win the national title. She received the crown from outgoing titleholder Manika Vishwakarma, who represented India at Miss Universe 2025.

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Who Won The Miss Universe 2026 Crown?

Although Kaziah made it to the Top 30, she did not advance to the Top 12 after the swimsuit round. The international title went to Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico, who competed against 116 contestants. Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic finished as the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz was named the second runner-up.

The 2026 Miss Universe India selection process began with around 8,000 to 9,000 aspirants, according to the organisers. The final 52 contestants were chosen through regional state pageants, final auditions, wildcard entries and an NRI category.