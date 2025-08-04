Who Is Karishma Kotak? Bigg Boss Star Proposed To On Live TV By WCL Owner

Karishma Kotak, best known for her stint on 'Bigg Boss 6' and as a popular sports anchor, found herself at the centre of unexpected limelight after a surprise proposal, and it wasn’t part of any show script.

WCL owner proposes Karishma Kotak on Live TV

During the post-match coverage of the World Championship of Legends 2025 at Edgbaston, UK, which saw South Africa Champions defeat Pakistan Champions, thanks to AB de Villiers' blazing 120 off 60 balls, it was the post-match interview that truly stunned everyone.

While speaking to tournament owner Harshit Tomar, anchor Karishma Kotak asked a seemingly simple question: how he planned to celebrate the success of the tournament. What she didn’t expect was his reply.

“Probably once this is over, I’m going to propose to you,” Harshit said on live TV.

Caught off-guard by the spontaneous declaration, Karishma responded with a shocked “Oh my god”, before regaining her composure and continuing the broadcast like a pro. The clip has since gone viral, with fans digging into her journey and personal life.

WCL owner proposing Anchor on live after SA became champions 😭pic.twitter.com/o8fnjBGpb8 — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) August 2, 2025

Who is Karishma Kotak?

Born and brought up in London to a Gujarati father and East African mother, Karishma started modelling at the age of 16. Her big break came with the 2006 Kingfisher Calendar, which catapulted her into the limelight.

She pursued a degree in Advertising and Marketing and later featured in top ad campaigns for brands like Dove, Pond's, Tanishq, Titan, and Wella. Her acting credits include roles in Kaptaan (Punjabi) and Freaky Ali, where she shared screen space with Arbaaz Khan.

Bigg Boss and beyond

Karishma entered Bigg Boss 6, earning widespread attention before making a premature exit after four weeks due to her father's passing. During her time on the show, it was revealed that she had previously dated fellow contestant Niketan Madhok. Reflecting on that chapter, she later told Hindustan Times, “It’s a very old closed chapter that lasted for a couple of months only.”

She was also rumoured to be dating actor Karan Wahi, though neither ever confirmed the reports.

Karishma transitioned into sports anchoring with Extraaa Innings during IPL 6 and has remained a familiar face in the sports broadcast circuit ever since. She has often credited Mandira Bedi for inspiring her to take up cricket presenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Kotak (@karishmakotak26)

Life off the camera

A scroll through her Instagram reveals her love for luxury travel, frequent visits to London, and a penchant for high-end cars, she reportedly owns an Audi Q7 and a BMW X5. She's also a devoted dog mom and frequently shares glimpses of her pet on social media.