Who is Juhi Bhatt? Actor-Influencer Dating Ranveer Allahbadia

When India’s most talked‑about YouTuber walks into a stadium with an unknown girl on his arm, the internet erupts. Ranveer Allahbadia, the man millions call BeerBiceps, has finally confirmed his relationship with an actor‑influencer named Juhi Bhatt, and fans are scrambling to know everything about her.

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is an actor and digital content creator based in Mumbai, widely recognised for her work in web series, music videos, and branded digital campaigns. She has established a strong influence in the fashion and lifestyle space and has amassed more than 471,000 followers on Instagram.

She started her professional journey with training in Kathak and contemporary dance. Later, she moved into the entertainment industry after gaining experience in film marketing. Over time, she has featured in various digital projects, including the web series Tumse Na Ho Paayega. As an actor and influencer, she has also collaborated on several videos with FilterCopy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

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Her Projects And Screen Presence

Juhi has appeared in several digital projects, including the popular web series Tumse Na Ho Paayega, and has worked on multiple videos with FilterCopy. She also made a special appearance in the song Ve Fukrey from the film Fukrey 3, and more recently featured in the paranormal‑thriller series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, which starred Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin. These roles have helped her carve a niche as an actor‑influencer who blends content creation with on‑screen work.

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How Ranveer Confirmed The Relationship

Ranveer Allahbadia confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt when the two were spotted together at the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium on April 12, 2026. In a video that went viral, a fan tried to take a selfie with Ranveer, but he politely refused, saying, “Main apni girlfriend ke saath hoon” (I am with my girlfriend), marking the first public acknowledgment of the relationship.

The Public Outing And Social Media Buzz

In the same video, uploaded by the Instagram page Instant Bollywood, Juhi Bhatt can be seen walking alongside Ranveer, looking happy and relaxed. She waved to the camera and fans, while the couple later watched the MI vs RCB match from the stands, sharing the moment with stories and posts that fans quickly dissected. This outing has now turned Juhi Bhatt from a niche influencer into one of the most searched names in entertainment news.