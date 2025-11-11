Who Is Elder, Ajit Deol Or Dharmendra? The Untold Story Of The Deol Brothers

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, lineage often plays a defining role in shaping careers. Yet, within one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated families, the Deols, not every member chose the spotlight. Late Ajit Singh Deol, the younger brother of legendary actor Dharmendra, carved his own niche in cinema—away from the blinding fame his brother enjoyed.

Ajit Singh Deol: The Quiet Force Behind the Scenes

Ajit Singh Deol was an Indian actor, writer, and producer, remembered for his understated presence and significant contributions to Punjabi cinema. While Dharmendra rose to become one of Bollywood’s most beloved superstars, Ajit took a different route in the film industry.

He appeared in around 26 films, including Patthar Aur Payal (1974) and Soldier Thakur Daler Singh (1969), displaying his acting range. Despite his efforts, stardom comparable to his elder brother’s never arrived. Ajit later shifted focus to filmmaking and production, where he played a key role in shaping Punjabi cinema with movies like Putt Jattan De (1983), which he also wrote and produced.

A Modest Life Away From Limelight

Ajit Singh Deol led a relatively private life compared to his illustrious brother. He was married to Usha Deol and was the father of actor Abhay Deol, known for his unconventional film choices. Though born into a family that thrived in the entertainment industry, Ajit preferred staying grounded and away from Bollywood’s glamour.

In his later years, Ajit suffered from health complications related to his gallbladder. He passed away on October 23, 2015, in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of sincerity and humility. His passing deeply affected the Deol family and was mourned by colleagues and admirers alike.

Abhay Deol On His Father’s Simplicity

Ajit’s son, Abhay Deol, has often spoken about his parents and their journey from Punjab to Mumbai. Recalling his father in an interview, Abhay said, “My mom is a really simple person, even my dad. They came straight from a village to Bombay, so to speak. I kind of compare them to the Beverly hillbillies, they were the Bollywood hillbillies. My dad was in the industry, he produced and wrote, he went into shayari after a point in life.”

Abhay also revealed how his parents’ protective nature shaped his upbringing, adding, “As normal as they tried to make our childhood, we were not in a normal situation. The celebrity status did have an impact. There was a more sense of being protected and sheltered than the average kid.”

While Dharmendra became a household name across generations, Ajit Deol’s contribution lay in his quiet dedication to art and family. His life stands as a reminder that not all stars need to shine the brightest to leave a lasting mark.