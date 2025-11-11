Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Elder, Ajit Deol Or Dharmendra? The Untold Story Of The Deol Brothers

Who Is Elder, Ajit Deol Or Dharmendra? The Untold Story Of The Deol Brothers

Ajit Singh Deol, the younger brother of Bollywood legend Dharmendra, led a humble yet impactful career in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Here’s a look at his life, films, and legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, lineage often plays a defining role in shaping careers. Yet, within one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated families, the Deols, not every member chose the spotlight. Late Ajit Singh Deol, the younger brother of legendary actor Dharmendra, carved his own niche in cinema—away from the blinding fame his brother enjoyed.

Ajit Singh Deol: The Quiet Force Behind the Scenes

Ajit Singh Deol was an Indian actor, writer, and producer, remembered for his understated presence and significant contributions to Punjabi cinema. While Dharmendra rose to become one of Bollywood’s most beloved superstars, Ajit took a different route in the film industry.

He appeared in around 26 films, including Patthar Aur Payal (1974) and Soldier Thakur Daler Singh (1969), displaying his acting range. Despite his efforts, stardom comparable to his elder brother’s never arrived. Ajit later shifted focus to filmmaking and production, where he played a key role in shaping Punjabi cinema with movies like Putt Jattan De (1983), which he also wrote and produced.

A Modest Life Away From Limelight

Ajit Singh Deol led a relatively private life compared to his illustrious brother. He was married to Usha Deol and was the father of actor Abhay Deol, known for his unconventional film choices. Though born into a family that thrived in the entertainment industry, Ajit preferred staying grounded and away from Bollywood’s glamour.

In his later years, Ajit suffered from health complications related to his gallbladder. He passed away on October 23, 2015, in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of sincerity and humility. His passing deeply affected the Deol family and was mourned by colleagues and admirers alike.

Abhay Deol On His Father’s Simplicity

Ajit’s son, Abhay Deol, has often spoken about his parents and their journey from Punjab to Mumbai. Recalling his father in an interview, Abhay said, “My mom is a really simple person, even my dad. They came straight from a village to Bombay, so to speak. I kind of compare them to the Beverly hillbillies, they were the Bollywood hillbillies. My dad was in the industry, he produced and wrote, he went into shayari after a point in life.”

Abhay also revealed how his parents’ protective nature shaped his upbringing, adding, “As normal as they tried to make our childhood, we were not in a normal situation. The celebrity status did have an impact. There was a more sense of being protected and sheltered than the average kid.”

While Dharmendra became a household name across generations, Ajit Deol’s contribution lay in his quiet dedication to art and family. His life stands as a reminder that not all stars need to shine the brightest to leave a lasting mark.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjabi Cinema Ajit Singh Deol Dharmendra Brother Ajit Deol Biography Ajit Deol Films Abhay Deol Father Ajit Deol Death Ajit Deol Career
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
World
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe Extends To J&K, Suspicious Pulwama Link And Faridabad Module Emerge
Breaking: Red Fort Blast Car Linked To Pulwama Resident, Sold From Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone
Breaking: Red Fort Blast Linked To Faridabad Explosion, CCTV Shows i20 Suspect Alone In Car
Breaking: Blast Near Red Fort Under Investigation, FSL Team Collects Evidence From Parking Area
Delhi Blast: Forensic Teams Probe Red Fort Explosion, 9 Dead And 20 Injured As UAPA Case Filed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget