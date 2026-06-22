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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Avinash Agarwal? Comedian Who Went Viral As ‘Indian Trump’ On Samay Raina’s Show

Who Is Avinash Agarwal? Comedian Who Went Viral As ‘Indian Trump’ On Samay Raina’s Show

Comedian Avinash Agarwal is trending after a viral moment on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, where his remark about Alia Bhatt caught attention and sparked curiosity online.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avinash Agarwal made viral remark during India's Got Latent.
  • His Trump-inspired remark regarding Alia Bhatt gained buzz.
  • Avinash, known as 'Indian Trump', performed over 200 shows.
  • His online following surged after this viral episode.

Comedian Avinash Agarwal has been trending online after a viral moment on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, where he made a cheeky remark involving Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The clip has sparked widespread attention across social media, with many now curious to know more about him.

Viral Moment Grabbed Everyone’s Attention

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh recently appeared on the second season of India’s Got Latent to promote their upcoming film Alpha. During the episode, when Alia was about to speak on stage, Avinash, dressed in a Donald Trump-inspired persona, interrupted with a humorous remark, saying, “Someone give her a script and a director.”

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The comment, delivered in his signature comic style, instantly grabbed attention and left the audience amused, making the clip go viral shortly after.

Avinash Agarwal is widely known as the “Indian Trump” due to his uncanny impersonation of former US President Donald Trump. He frequently uses exaggerated expressions and a similar vocal style in his performances, which has become his trademark on stage and online.

Beyond impersonations, he is also a writer, voice artist and live show host. He has been active in theatre and performing arts for several years and is a regular on the live comedy circuit across India.

According to ticketing platforms, Avinash has performed in over 200 live shows across the country, building a strong presence in the stand-up comedy scene.

Rising Popularity On Social Media

Avinash enjoys a growing fan base online, with more than 2.7 lakh followers on Instagram, where he has shared nearly 1,000 posts. His sudden rise in popularity following the viral India’s Got Latent episode has brought him into mainstream conversations. 

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Comedian Samay Raina has also acknowledged his talent, further boosting his visibility among audiences. Since the episode aired, Avinash’s follower count has reportedly surged, with many people searching for his work and performances across social media platforms.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Avinash Agarwal's recent viral moment?

He made a cheeky remark about Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Samay Raina's show

What is Avinash Agarwal popularly known as?

He is widely known as the

What are Avinash Agarwal's other professional roles?

Beyond impersonations, he is also a writer, voice artist, and live show host. He is active in theatre and a regular on India's live comedy circuit.

What specific remark did Avinash Agarwal make about Alia Bhatt?

Dressed as Donald Trump, he interrupted Alia Bhatt by saying,

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt India's Got Latent Samay Raina Avinash Agarwal
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