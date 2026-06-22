Who Is Avinash Agarwal? Comedian Who Went Viral As ‘Indian Trump’ On Samay Raina’s Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avinash Agarwal made viral remark during India's Got Latent.

His Trump-inspired remark regarding Alia Bhatt gained buzz.

Avinash, known as 'Indian Trump', performed over 200 shows.

His online following surged after this viral episode.

Comedian Avinash Agarwal has been trending online after a viral moment on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, where he made a cheeky remark involving Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The clip has sparked widespread attention across social media, with many now curious to know more about him.

Viral Moment Grabbed Everyone’s Attention

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh recently appeared on the second season of India’s Got Latent to promote their upcoming film Alpha. During the episode, when Alia was about to speak on stage, Avinash, dressed in a Donald Trump-inspired persona, interrupted with a humorous remark, saying, “Someone give her a script and a director.”

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The comment, delivered in his signature comic style, instantly grabbed attention and left the audience amused, making the clip go viral shortly after.

Avinash Agarwal is widely known as the “Indian Trump” due to his uncanny impersonation of former US President Donald Trump. He frequently uses exaggerated expressions and a similar vocal style in his performances, which has become his trademark on stage and online.

Beyond impersonations, he is also a writer, voice artist and live show host. He has been active in theatre and performing arts for several years and is a regular on the live comedy circuit across India.

According to ticketing platforms, Avinash has performed in over 200 live shows across the country, building a strong presence in the stand-up comedy scene.

Rising Popularity On Social Media

Avinash enjoys a growing fan base online, with more than 2.7 lakh followers on Instagram, where he has shared nearly 1,000 posts. His sudden rise in popularity following the viral India’s Got Latent episode has brought him into mainstream conversations.

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Comedian Samay Raina has also acknowledged his talent, further boosting his visibility among audiences. Since the episode aired, Avinash’s follower count has reportedly surged, with many people searching for his work and performances across social media platforms.