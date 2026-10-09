Who Is Arfat Sheikh? Kashmiri Filmmaker Detained By ICE, Released On Bond After 2 Weeks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh released on bond after ICE detention.

ICE detained Sheikh for overstaying his temporary US admission.

Sheikh's release marks a step in his unresolved immigration case.

Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh has been released on bond after spending two weeks in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention. His release was confirmed on Thursday by a campaign led by friends and relatives seeking his freedom. Filmmaker Tara Dorabji, who was travelling with Sheikh when he was detained, recalled how plain-clothes men approached him as they left an aircraft at Dulles. While his supporters said Sheikh had a pending immigration application and was authorised to live and work in the US, the Department of Homeland Security maintained that he had overstayed his temporary admission. Sheikh’s case comes amid tighter US immigration scrutiny.

Arfat Sheikh Released On Bond After Two Weeks

Award-winning Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh was released from ICE detention on bond on Thursday, following two weeks in custody. A campaign organised by his friends and relatives confirmed the development in a statement.

Filmmaker Tara Dorabji, who was travelling with Sheikh from San Francisco International Airport to Dulles, said he was stopped on the jetway as passengers left the aircraft. Recalling the moment, she said Sheikh told her, “Arfat said to me, ‘Tara, Tara. This is ICE. They have come for me."

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Dorabji said the men were in plain clothes and did not appear to be wearing uniforms identifying them as federal agents. She added that she did not see anyone present a warrant or explain the reason for his detention. “They took Arfat Sheikh off the jetway onto the tarmac. He did not resist. I was shaking and could barely move,” she said.

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Arfat Sheikh’s Immigration Case

According to the campaign supporting Sheikh, he had a pending immigration application and was authorised to work and live in the US. However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disputed the claim that his pending application gave him legal status.

In a statement, the DHS said Sheikh had “legally entered the US temporarily and illegally overstayed his lawful admittance.” The department added that a pending application does not confer legal status in the country and that he would receive due process.

The detention comes amid increased scrutiny of immigration cases under US President Donald Trump’s administration. In August, the administration said it was working “to identify ⁠and revoke the non-immigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the US claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently.”

Who Is Arfat Sheikh?

Arfat Sheikh is a filmmaker from Jammu and Kashmir who has lived in the US for seven years. He moved there in 2019 on a student visa to pursue graduate studies in film at Georgia State University. He filed for asylum in 2020 and later settled in Alexandria, Virginia.

His first feature film, Saffron Kingdom, was released in 2024. The film received Best Feature Film awards at the Chicago Filmmakers Awards, the LA Film and Documentary Awards, the Melbourne Independent Film Festival and the Wake Forest Film Festival. Sheikh also received the Emerging Filmmaker Activist Award at the Teaneck International Film Festival.

Saffron Kingdom explores the Kashmir conflict through the story of a family whose journey begins in Srinagar in the 1990s and continues to Atlanta in 2019.

What Happens Next?

Sheikh’s release on bond marks a development in his immigration case, but it does not resolve his legal status in the US. The DHS has said he will receive due process. Further proceedings will determine the next steps in the case.