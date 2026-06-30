Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Married At 24, Heading For Divorce At 35 From Gaurav Khanna

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Difference in desire for children caused their separation.

Television actress Akanksha Chamola has found herself in the headlines following reports surrounding her personal life and marriage with actor Gaurav Khanna. The couple, who married in 2016, are now said to be heading for divorce after nearly a decade together.

Akanksha, currently seen on Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp 2, has revealed on the show that she and Gaurav have been living separately for over a year and that their decision to part ways is mutual.

Who Is Akanksha Chamola?

Akanksha Chamola began her acting journey with the popular TV show Swaragini, where she appeared alongside actors such as Helly Shah and Tejasswi Prakash. Over the years, she went on to feature in shows like Bhootu (2017), Can You See Me (2022), and, more recently, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

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She has also expanded her career into digital entertainment, appearing in web series such as Rewind Wala Love and Mafia King. Her current appearance on Lock Upp 2 has once again brought her into the spotlight.

‘Gaurav Wants Kids’: Akanksha On Separation

On the show, Akanksha openly spoke about the reasons behind the alleged separation. She shared that while she was never strongly inclined towards motherhood, she later realised that her outlook differed from her partner’s evolving expectations.

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According to her, Gaurav Khanna now wishes to have children, while she does not see herself becoming a mother. She stated that she had already communicated her feelings earlier and believed this difference in life choices led to their mutual decision to part ways.

Akanksha also added that they had been living separately for about a year before deciding to proceed with divorce, emphasising that it was a mutual and respectful understanding between them.