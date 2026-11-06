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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Abhay Arora? Actor Who Plays Ranbir Kapoor's Body Double As Lord Parshuram In 'Ramayana'

Who Is Abhay Arora? Actor Who Plays Ranbir Kapoor's Body Double As Lord Parshuram In 'Ramayana'

Who is Abhay Arora? The actor, known for playing Yasir Arafat in Dhurandhar, served as Ranbir Kapoor's body double for the Lord Parshuram sequence in Ramayana.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhay Arora served as Ranbir Kapoor's body double.
  • He portrayed Lord Parshuram in a significant film sequence.
  • Arora previously gained recognition from the Dhurandhar franchise.
  • He expressed gratitude for his opportunity in the epic.

Actor Abhay Arora is currently making headlines for his association with Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana. While Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Lord Parshuram in the film, Abhay stepped in as his body double for an important sequence featuring the two mythological characters. The actor has also been part of the Dhurandhar franchise, which helped him gain recognition among audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor's Double Role In Ramayana

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor appears in a double role, portraying both Lord Rama and Lord Parshuram. One of the film's significant sequences features the confrontation between the two characters, raising curiosity among viewers about how the makers brought both appearances together on screen.

For such sequences, filmmakers often rely on body doubles to achieve the required shots. Abhay Arora played Ranbir Kapoor's body double for the Lord Parshuram sequence, becoming an important part of the film's production.

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Who Is Abhay Arora?

Abhay Arora is an actor from Jaipur, Rajasthan, who is gradually establishing himself in the Hindi film industry. He was previously seen in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise, where he portrayed Yasir Arafat. His performance in the films brought him wider recognition.

With his association with Ramayana, Abhay has now become part of another ambitious cinematic project featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

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Abhay Arora Shares His Experience Of Working In 'Ramayana'

Abhay Arora recently shared pictures from the sets of Ramayana on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for being associated with the project.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Arora (@abhay_arora___)

Talking about his experience of portraying Lord Parshuram, the actor described the mythological character as one of the most extraordinary figures from the epic. He also expressed how special it was for him to portray an avatar of Lord Vishnu on screen.

Abhay further thanked the makers for giving him the opportunity to work alongside some of the biggest performers in Indian cinema, describing the experience as an honour.

Abhay Arora Is Also Passionate About Cricket And Fitness

Apart from acting, Abhay Arora is passionate about cricket and fitness. His interest in sports is also reflected in his fitness routine, and he frequently shares workout pictures and videos on social media.

The actor remains active on Instagram, where he regularly posts glimpses of his professional projects, fitness sessions and personal interests.

With Dhurandhar and Ramayana adding to his filmography, Abhay Arora is gradually making his presence felt in the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Abhay Arora's role in the film Ramayana?

Abhay Arora served as Ranbir Kapoor's body double for the Lord Parshuram sequence in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. This was for an important scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor's double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parshuram.

Who is Abhay Arora?

Abhay Arora is an actor from Jaipur, Rajasthan, who is establishing himself in the Hindi film industry. He gained recognition for his role in the Dhurandhar franchise.

What other film franchise is Abhay Arora known for?

Abhay Arora was previously seen in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise, where he portrayed Yasir Arafat. His performance in these films brought him wider recognition among audiences.

What are Abhay Arora's interests outside of acting?

Apart from acting, Abhay Arora is passionate about cricket and fitness. He frequently shares workout pictures and videos on social media, reflecting his interest in sports.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Abhay Arora
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