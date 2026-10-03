Who Is Aafiya Sayed? Sajid Nadiadwala’s Niece Makes Bollywood Debut With ‘Prem Keetanu’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Her fashion choices and social media profile gained attention.

The romantic-comedy drama 'Prem Keetanu' has hit theatres on October 2, with Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed in the lead roles. While Veer is already known to Bollywood audiences, Aafiya Sayed has grabbed attention with her debut in the film. Before making her big screen debut, Aafiya built her foundation through theatre and short films. Her debut in 'Prem Keetanu' has already generated strong buzz, marking her as a promising new face in Hindi cinema.

Who Is Aafiya Sayed?

Aafiya, who made her Hindi film debut with 'Prem Keetanu', plays the character of Suhani, a college student caught between two boys in the romantic-comedy drama. Veer Pahariya plays the male lead opposite Aafiya in the film.

She has a growing Instagram following. Unlike many new-age celebrities, Aafiya maintains a relatively low-key presence on social media. She had around 14.5K Instagram followers at the time of publication.

Even before the film's theatrical release, Aafiya attracted attention during the promotions, music launch and screening events of Prem Keetanu. Her fashion choices and graceful appearances became a talking point as she stepped out for promotional events.

Aafiya comes from a family with an established connection to Bollywood. She is the niece of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Aafiya is the daughter of Sajid Nadiadwala's sister, Afifa Nadiadwala Syed.

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About 'Prem Keetanu'?

Prem Keetanu, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, was released in theatres on October 2. Along with Aafiya and Veer Pahariya, the film features Aparshakti Khurana in a prominent role.

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The film's soundtrack was put together by a team of composers: the duo Sachet-Parampara, Annkur R Pathakk, Rahul Mishra, The Rish, and Shashi Suman. Lyrics came from Kunaal Vermaa, Sachin Urmtosh, Prince Dubey, Sandeep Singh Sardaraa, and Meer. The rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc also added their verses to the tracklist.

The film opened to negative reviews and thereby collected just Rs 50 lakh on Day 1.