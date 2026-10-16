'Who Didn't Hoist Tricolour For 52 Years?' Anurag Kashyap's Scathing Attack On BJP, RSS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap referenced RSS's 52-year flag-hoisting absence.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been steadily trying to establish its presence in India. The party had staged a protest demanding the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and claimed success in its efforts. Now, CJP is stepping up its campaign, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The protests have also put the government under pressure. Several celebrities have extended their support to CJP's protests.

Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken a dig at the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while sharing a post in support of CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke.

Abhijeet Deepke Detained During Tiranga Yatra

Amid the ongoing protests, Abhijeet Deepke had announced a Tiranga Yatra in Delhi on October 16 under the banner 'Lahra Do Tiranga'. Deepke was on his way to Connaught Place in Delhi when police took him into custody. The action came shortly before the march was scheduled to begin.

According to the police, CJP had not been granted permission to hold the Tiranga rally. Following the action, Anurag Kashyap took a veiled dig at the RSS and the BJP without naming them directly.

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'Who Didn't Hoist Tricolour For 52 Years?'

After Delhi Police detained CJP workers and Abhijeet Deepke, Anurag Kashyap shared a post on Instagram. He wrote, "Who was it that did not hoist the Tricolour at their headquarters for 52 years? Please Google. And who are the ones stopping Deepke (Abhijeet) from hoisting the Tricolour? What is their connection? Please Google."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Although Anurag Kashyap did not mention the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his post, his remarks are being interpreted as a reference to the two organisations. It is worth noting that the RSS did not hoist the Tricolour at its Nagpur headquarters after the Constitution came into effect in 1950. The organisation first hoisted the national flag at its headquarters in 2002, 52 years later. Anurag's post appears to refer to this 52-year period.