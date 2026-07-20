Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amaal Mallik reignited royalty debate amid recent Saiyaara controversy.

Mallik previously highlighted creators' poor financial returns since 2015.

Tanishk Bagchi claimed YRF owed 'Saiyaara' song royalties.

YRF denied Bagchi's claim, stating all payments were made.

The debate over music royalties in India has taken another turn after composer-singer Amaal Mallik shared a cryptic social media post amid the recent Saiyaara controversy involving composer Tanishk Bagchi and Yash Raj Films (YRF). Although Amaal did not mention anyone directly, his remarks suggested that the industry is only now acknowledging concerns he claims to have raised nearly a decade ago. His post has reignited discussion around fair compensation for composers, lyricists and singers, while also drawing attention to comments he made earlier this year about the financial realities behind creating some of India's biggest chart-topping songs.

Amaal Mallik's Post

Amaal Mallik shared a selfie on social media with a message that many linked to the ongoing royalty debate, though he avoided naming Tanishk Bagchi or YRF. He wrote, “People in the music industry are waking up 10 years too late. Where were you in 2015 when I was fighting the system alone :)".

People in the music industry waking up 10 years too late 🤯🤷🏻‍♂️



Where were you in 2015 when I was fighting the system alone :) pic.twitter.com/x8bjPxT7Lx — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 19, 2026

The post quickly attracted attention as it appeared during discussions surrounding the Saiyaara title track. While Amaal offered no further explanation, many interpreted it as a reminder of the concerns he says he has been raising for years about the way music creators are compensated.

Royalty Concerns He Raised Earlier

Speaking earlier this year in March, Amaal had already expressed concern over India's royalty structure. Referring to the royalty framework introduced in 2020 following lyricist Javed Akhtar's long campaign, he argued that composers, lyricists, singers and directors contribute significantly to a song's success but often miss out on long-term financial benefits.

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He cited his 2015 hit Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy as an example. According to Amaal, he received Rs 8 lakh for composing the track, but most of that amount went into production. He claimed the song later generated well over Rs 100 crore during its lifetime, yet the creators collectively earned only a small fraction through payments and virtually no meaningful royalty income. He added that his personal earnings from the blockbuster song were between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh after expenses and payments to everyone involved.

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Saiyaara Row And YRF's Reply

The latest debate began after Tanishk Bagchi claimed on Instagram that he was still awaiting Rs 8 lakh in royalties for the Saiyaara title track. He said the advance payment had largely been spent on producing the song and described the pending royalty amount as "peanuts". He also thanked director Mohit Suri and lyricist Irshad Kamil for their support.

Yash Raj Films later responded, stating that the composition credits were shared by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, with royalties being distributed equally in line with agreements signed by all three composers. The studio also said every collaborator had been paid according to the agreed terms and schedule. Soon afterwards, Tanishk removed his Instagram post, bringing the public exchange to a close.

Although the immediate dispute has settled, Amaal Mallik's latest remarks have added fresh momentum to the larger conversation around royalties, ownership and fair compensation for music creators in the Indian entertainment industry.