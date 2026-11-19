Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Mysskin's gesture towards Keerthy Suresh sparked online debate.

Netizens defended Keerthy, differentiating acting from real-life consent.

Keerthy Suresh denied discomfort, citing father-daughter bond with Mysskin.

Actor Keerthy Suresh has become the subject of an online debate after a video from the Chennai press conference of her upcoming Tamil film, Sathyavan Savithiri, surfaced on social media. The clip shows filmmaker and actor Mysskin touching her near the lap while praising her during the event. Several social media users felt that Keerthy appeared uncomfortable with the gesture, prompting discussions around personal boundaries and consent. While one X user questioned her reaction, others came forward in her support, pointing out the difference between performing a scripted scene and experiencing unexpected physical contact in real life.

Mysskin's Gesture Towards Keerthy Suresh Sparks Debate

A video from the Sathyavan Savithiri press conference, held in Chennai on Wednesday, November 18, has attracted attention on social media. In the clip, Mysskin can be seen praising Keerthy Suresh before touching her near her lap. Her reaction in that moment caught the attention of viewers, with several users suggesting that she seemed uncomfortable.

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An X user shared the clip and questioned the actress's reaction, comparing her response at the event with her on-screen performances. The user wrote, "Why is she so uncomfortable when there was a man who only touched her a little, but in movie scenes where everything happens, why does she get so uncomfortable here? Just look at her face, so weird (sic)."

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Netizens Defend Keerthy Suresh Over Viral Video

Several social media users disagreed with the criticism and defended Keerthy, explaining that acting in a film and experiencing physical contact in a public setting are two different situations.

One user commented, "In movies, touching in a scene is professional; here it seems sexual harassment (sic)."

Q: Even after #ThalapathyVijay left cinema, you used his scenes in this film. Did Keerthy ask you to include those scenes, or was it your decision..❓ #KeerthySuresh: Naan laam Yenga solla poren..😅 https://t.co/QR0M7TLKa2 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 19, 2026

Another X user highlighted the distinction between professional acting and real-life interactions, writing, "This is real, and that is acting, and she has every right to do so as she would have known his intentions whatever they may be and felt uncomfortable (sic)."

A third user brought the discussion back to consent, tweeting, "CONSENT. It's that simple. A movie scene is acted with agreement. Real-life physical contact requires consent. Imagine it's your own wife or daughter. You will get the answer (sic)."

Keerthy Suresh Responds To Viral Video

Actor Keerthy Suresh has now reacted to the viral video and addressed the criticism surrounding her interaction with Mysskin. Responding to an X user who questioned her alleged discomfort, the actress dismissed the interpretation of her expression and clarified the relationship she shares with the filmmaker.

In her post on X, Keerthy wrote:

Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter? Secondly, say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films, so I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get some things right, brother.

Firstly , where do you see discomfort on my face ? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter? Secondly , say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too ? You really need to get something’s right brother 🙃 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 19, 2026

Through her response, Keerthy questioned why her expression was being interpreted as discomfort. She also pointed out that performing physical scenes in films does not mean an actor should automatically be comfortable with physical contact in public.

Sathyavan Savithiri Release Date And Keerthy's Upcoming Films

Sathyavan Savithiri is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026. The Tamil film was initially planned for a July release but was later postponed. It stars Mysskin alongside Keerthy Suresh and is set to compete at the box office with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's OM.

Apart from this film, Keerthy has several projects in her upcoming line-up, including Kannivedi, Thottam, Rowdy Janardhana, Raftaar and January 12 Vidudala. With the film set to release on November 20, all eyes are now on its box-office performance, while the viral press conference video continues to draw attention online.