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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen Virat Kohli And Anushka Walked Into A Bengaluru Restaurant And All Hell Broke Loose

When Virat Kohli And Anushka Walked Into A Bengaluru Restaurant And All Hell Broke Loose

She just wanted a dosa. He just wanted one normal meal. But Bengaluru recognized them the second they walked in and the city completely lost its mind.

By : ABP Live Entertainment, ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 May 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Huge crowd blocked roads upon their departure.

A family lunch at one of Bengaluru's most popular restaurants turned into a full-blown crowd crisis in 2023 when cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma visited the place. The couple's presence triggered such a massive gathering outside the eatery that the local police later called the restaurant, asking to be kept informed about future celebrity visits.

Ganesh Poojari, director of CTR, spoke about the incident in a recent interview with Pinkvilla Biz.

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Restaurant Was Not Expecting Them

Poojari said he first received a call about the couple's plan to visit three days in advance, but he did not believe it. More calls followed from the team handling their VIP arrangements, which he dismissed as hype.

"I got a final call saying they are actually here at the corner, and have come in two cars. I still thought it was not real," he said.

The restaurant cleared an entire floor for Kohli, Sharma and their families. Poojari described Sharma as "very good to talk to". Anushka told the staff she had visited CTR during her college days and that the couple had made time specifically this time because they had been craving the food.

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Road Blocked, Fans Would Not Move

Trouble began when the couple tried to leave. A large crowd had gathered outside by then, blocking the road entirely. Vehicles could not move and fans packed every inch of space near the entrance.

"When we opened the doors, they couldn't even get inside the car," Poojari said.

Following the visit, the restaurant received a call from the local police station asking to be informed in advance whenever any high-profile celebrity was expected at the premises.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the police's response to the incident?

The local police station called CTR, requesting a heads-up in the future for high-profile celebrity visits.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
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