When Virat Kohli And Anushka Walked Into A Bengaluru Restaurant And All Hell Broke Loose

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Huge crowd blocked roads upon their departure.

A family lunch at one of Bengaluru's most popular restaurants turned into a full-blown crowd crisis in 2023 when cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma visited the place. The couple's presence triggered such a massive gathering outside the eatery that the local police later called the restaurant, asking to be kept informed about future celebrity visits.

Ganesh Poojari, director of CTR, spoke about the incident in a recent interview with Pinkvilla Biz.

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Restaurant Was Not Expecting Them

Poojari said he first received a call about the couple's plan to visit three days in advance, but he did not believe it. More calls followed from the team handling their VIP arrangements, which he dismissed as hype.

"I got a final call saying they are actually here at the corner, and have come in two cars. I still thought it was not real," he said.

The restaurant cleared an entire floor for Kohli, Sharma and their families. Poojari described Sharma as "very good to talk to". Anushka told the staff she had visited CTR during her college days and that the couple had made time specifically this time because they had been craving the food.

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Road Blocked, Fans Would Not Move

Trouble began when the couple tried to leave. A large crowd had gathered outside by then, blocking the road entirely. Vehicles could not move and fans packed every inch of space near the entrance.

"When we opened the doors, they couldn't even get inside the car," Poojari said.

Following the visit, the restaurant received a call from the local police station asking to be informed in advance whenever any high-profile celebrity was expected at the premises.